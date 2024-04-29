Purple Cap IPL 2024 after KKR vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead as no changes in top 10

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a clinical 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals with 21 balls to spare but there was no change in the top 10 of Purple Cap tally after the clash. The KKR bowling unit continued to attack in a pack as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals - Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while young India pace Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora claimed two wickets each. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel picked two, while Lizaad Williams took one as other bowlers remained wicketless. Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah holds the top spot in Purple Cap race with 14 wickets.(ANI)

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top spot with a better economy. The premier pacer claimed 14 wickets and has been doing the bulk of the job for his side this season, which is struggling at the ninth spot on the points table.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman sits at the second spot with 14 scalps in 8 matches at an economy rate of 9.75. However, it would be tough for him to clinch the Purple Cap as he will return to Bangladesh to join the national duties next week after the Punjab Kings clash.

Also Read | Finisher the focus in IPL 2024 route to India’s T20 World Cup squad

2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is placed in the third position as his economy is inferior to Mustafizur and Bumrah. After a sluggish start to the season he has got his mojo back this season as he is using his variations well to outsmart the opposition batters in the middle and death overs.

Matheesha Pathirana has the best bowling average - 13, amongst the top 5 in the list as he has claimed 13 wickets in 6 matches.

T Natarajan is placed at the fifth spot in the race with 13 scalps in 8 matches as he has been the frontline bowler of Sunrisers Hyderabad who also have the likes of Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their line-up,