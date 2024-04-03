Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav jumps to second position after record-pace outing

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Young Mayank Yadav, who is making waves for his speed, has entered the fray to be placed second in the list of Purple Cap holders for IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants' find of the season, Mayank burned up the charts and on the back of another three-wicket-haul is now next to Mustafizur Rahman, who leads the Purple Cap list with 7 wickets. Mayank's spellbound figures of 4/14 from 4 overs - including a record-breaking delivery of almost 156 clicks, has taken his tally to 6 wickets, although he has bowled 4 overs fewer than the Bangladesh left-arm quick. Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav is in the top two. (PTI)

There isn't much change in the rest of the top 5 contenders in the race of the Purple Cap. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals takes the 3rd place with 6 wickets, followed by Mohit Sharma at 4th with 6 wickets in three games. Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals is at five, and Trent Boult 6 with the two left-arm seamers tied with 5 wickets apiece.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Purple Cap history

The IPL's Purple Cap, a shimmering testament to a season's leading wicket-taker, has witnessed a captivating carousel of pace and spin claiming the coveted honour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, stands tall as the lone warrior to have secured back-to-back Purple Caps.

The record for most wickets in a single IPL edition is a thrilling tie, shared by Harshal Patel's rampage in 2021 and Dwayne Bravo's whirlwind in 2013. Both finished with a flourish, leaving a trail of dismissed batsmen and etching their names on the prestigious Purple Cap.

Sohail Tanvir, Pakistan's left-arm whiz, blazed the Purple Cap trail in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) with 22 scalps. The following season, with the tournament shifting to South Africa, RP Singh, India's express left-arm pacer, bettered Tanvir's tally by a wicket, finishing with 23 scalps. Pragyan Ojha, the Indian spinner, became the second Indian to win the Purple Cap in 2010 with 21 wickets before overseas names began dominating the scene.

Lasith Malinga, the OG Sri Lankan slinger, cast a spell with 28 wickets in 2011. Morne Morkel, the South African giant, followed suit with 25 scalps in 2012. Dwayne Bravo, the Caribbean all-rounder, then took center stage in 2013 with a staggering 32 wickets, a record that still stands today. Mohit Sharma, the Indian seamer, broke the international streak in 2014, claiming 23 wickets. Bravo, the ever-green performer, returned to the forefront in 2015, securing his second Purple Cap. Finally, Bhuvneshwar rewrote history in 2016 and 2017, becoming the only player to win consecutive Purple Caps, with hauls of 23 and 26 wickets respectively.