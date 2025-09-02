R Ashwin demands 'head of the anaconda' slashed after Lalit Modi releases Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate video: 'Move on'

Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave his take on former IPL chairman and Michael Clarke releasing the infamous slapgate video of IPL 2008. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth in an IPL match remains one of the tournament’s biggest controversies, drawing massive attention during the inaugural season. The former MI spinner was handed an 11-year ban for his act, while he often expressed his regret over it. The two have long moved past the incident, maintaining a cordial bond and collaborating on multiple occasions, whether in broadcasting, promotional events, or advertisements. R Ashwin calls to end the ‘head of the anaconda’ as Lalit Modi releases slapgate video.(AFP and X Image)

Modi released an unseen video of the incident from the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings IPL match on a podcast with former Australia captain Clarke. The two faced the flak for reigniting the past controversy when the two players had already buried the hatchet. Sreesanth’s wife also condemned the release of the video, calling it a disgraceful act that deeply affected their family.

Ashwin weighed in on Lalit Modi’s decision to resurface the infamous ‘slapgate’ video, saying it serves no purpose. He stressed the episode is long over, and while Harbhajan has already admitted his mistake publicly, revisiting it only reopens old wounds rather than allowing the players to move forward.

“It is the head of the anaconda that keeps on rising. In the modern day and age, footage and videos are everywhere. I just feel it is not a proud moment for both of them. I don’t wish to address too much about it. The incident is over. Everyone knows about it. Harbhajan came to our podcast and spoke about how he felt. Yes, you made a mistake, and you need to live with it for the rest of your life," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t wish to accuse anyone”: Ashwin

The veteran spinner urged everyone to move past the infamous slapgate saga, stressing that mistakes happen behind closed doors too. He highlighted the importance of not dragging the issue further, saying people deserve the opportunity to learn from their errors and move forward.

"But you need to move on, too. Some folks may have done something like this at home and so the outside world would not know about it. I don’t wish to accuse anyone. The less we speak about it, the better. Anyone who makes a mistake, when they get a chance to move on, they take that chance," he added.