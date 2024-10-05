R Ashwin lambasts 'musical chairs' between Shaheen, Babar; calls out 'unstable' Pakistan dressing room: 'Feel sorry...'

Pakistan cricket is going through a turbulent phase, marked by a series of shocking defeats and continuous changes in leadership. Their recent 2-0 loss to Bangladesh in a home Test series has plunged the team into a new low, marking the first time Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in a Test series. In the T20 World Cup, a Babar Azam-led side faced a shocking defeat to hosts United States, and further lost to India as it was eliminated in the group stage. Ravichandran Ashwin spoke in great detail about the problems surrounding Pakistan cricket(Files)

The defeats have not only stunned fans but have also ignited discussions about growing discontent within the dressing room, with reports of internal politics and confusion over captaincy roles fueling further instability.

In what has been described as a ‘musical chairs’ scenario, Pakistan cricket has seen multiple leadership changes in recent times. Former captain Babar Azam stepped down from the limited-overs captaincy after Pakistan’s exit from the 2023 World Cup; fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was handed the reins in T20Is, but he was later removed to reinstate Babar in white-ball cricket, only for Babar to resign from the role again earlier this month.

Pakistan’s record in red-ball cricket at home has been abysmal, too, with the team not having won a Test match on home soil for nearly three years, a worrying stat that speaks volumes about their current state. Ravichandran Ashwin, the star Indian spinner who recently bagged the Player of the Series award against Bangladesh, has expressed his concerns over the uncertainty in Pakistan cricket.

In a widely circulated video, Ashwin remarked that constant captaincy changes have left the team in a state of confusion, with players now more focused on their personal game rather than contributing to the collective success of the side.

“I am speaking the truth when I say that the current state of Pakistan cricket and the phase they are going through makes me feel a little sorry. Because some of the most exceptional cricketers have played for Pakistan, and it was such a great team. If you look at it from a cricketer's perspective, this is a proud cricketing nation. And where are they lacking in skill? They have so many skilled players,” Ashwin began.

"And sometimes, their whole musical chairs situation is truly something. The music keeps playing, and they just think about grabbing a chair; that's how it feels. In the 2023 World Cup, they lost, and then Babar (Azam) resigned. Then (Shaheen) Afridi was made captain, but Babar was reinstated for limited overs, and Shan Masood was made the Test captain. And look at the situation now – Pakistan hasn't won a Test match at home. I mean, they haven't won a Test match for a long time, maybe around 1000 days. It's been almost 3 years," said Ashwin.

Players focus on their spot more than team

Ashwin said that the unpredictability surrounding the Pakistan cricket setup leads to players focusing more on their individual performance rather than the collective good.

“What would I think as a cricketer? Should I focus on my game or on the team? Every cricketer will be so unstable inside the dressing room that he will start thinking about himself and will think less about the team,” said Ashwin.

As of now, Shan Masood, who was appointed as the Test captain last year, is the only player in leadership role in the team. He will be leading the team into a crucial three-match Test series against England, starting in Multan.