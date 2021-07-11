R Ashwin achieves huge milestone in first County game for Surrey

India off-spinner R Ashwin on Sunday played his first County Championship game for Surrey and achieved a huge milestone. Surrey were facing Somerset at the Oval in the County match and Ashwin was named in the playing XI in place of injured New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson.

Ashwin, who has chosen to play for Surrey in the County Championship to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England, was asked to bowl the first over after Somerset captain James Hildreth won the toss and elected to bat.

Also read: India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw impresses with fiery shots during 2nd intra-squad game - WATCH

Bowling the first over, Ashwin became the first spinner in 11 years to bowl the first over in a county match, since August 2010.

In his first over, Ashwin gave away just 2 runs as he bowled to Somerset openers, Devon Conway and Steve Davies. Ashin also managed to pick a wicket in the match in the 40th over, as he dismissed Tom Lammonby for 42.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

This is Ashwin's first County match for Surrey. He has previously played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire. This will be his only appearance for Surrey, as after the match, he will join the rest of the England camp for the upcoming practice sessions for the England Tests.

The first Test between India and England will begin from August 4th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON