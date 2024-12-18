Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'You’ve been a match-winner since…': R Ashwin receives emotional farewell message from Rohit Sharma

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 18, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Rohit, who accompanied Ashwin during the press conference where he announced the big decision, wrote a note on social media for the spin great.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma posted a heartfelt farewell note for Ravichandran Ashwin on his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin decided to bid adieu to international cricket after the third Test against Australia. His decision midway through the series, with two matches left, shocked many, as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1. The veteran spinner only managed to get a chance in one of the first three Tests against Australia, as the conditions Down Under didn't offer much for the spinners. In his last Test match, he claimed only one wicket with the pink ball as the Adelaide surface had nothing to assist the spin bowling. The 38-year-old spinner was left out of the third Test in Brisbane, with Ravindra Jadeja taking his spot.

India's Captain Rohit Sharma posted a note for Ravichandran Ashwin who announced his retirement from international cricket.(ANI)
India's Captain Rohit Sharma posted a note for Ravichandran Ashwin who announced his retirement from international cricket.(ANI)

Rohit, who accompanied Ashwin during the press conference where he announced the big decision, wrote a note for the spin great and said many young bowlers in future will surely try to replicate his classic action.

"We’ve played together for so many years and created so many memories which I’ll cherish forever. You’ve been a match winner since match 1 & left a lasting impression on all the young bowlers coming through the ranks. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of upcoming young bowlers with the classic Ashwin action," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

The Indian skipper further called Ashwin a true legend of world cricket and wished the best for him and his family.

"You are a true OG & legend of Indian Cricket & World Cricket and this team will miss having you. Wishing the best to you & your lovely family for what lies ahead," he added.

Ashwin finished his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ashwin finished his glorious Test legacy with 537 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 24.00, leaving him seventh on the all-time list and second only to Anil Kumble (619) for India. He also played 116 ODIs and was part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning sides. Meanwhile, he represented the Men in Blue in 65 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s retirement calls means he will not be available for the final two Tests in Australia, with Jadeja and Washington Sundar the two remaining spinners in the squad.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On