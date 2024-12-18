'You’ve been a match-winner since…': R Ashwin receives emotional farewell message from Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma posted a heartfelt farewell note for Ravichandran Ashwin on his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin decided to bid adieu to international cricket after the third Test against Australia. His decision midway through the series, with two matches left, shocked many, as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1. The veteran spinner only managed to get a chance in one of the first three Tests against Australia, as the conditions Down Under didn't offer much for the spinners. In his last Test match, he claimed only one wicket with the pink ball as the Adelaide surface had nothing to assist the spin bowling. The 38-year-old spinner was left out of the third Test in Brisbane, with Ravindra Jadeja taking his spot. India's Captain Rohit Sharma posted a note for Ravichandran Ashwin who announced his retirement from international cricket.(ANI)

Rohit, who accompanied Ashwin during the press conference where he announced the big decision, wrote a note for the spin great and said many young bowlers in future will surely try to replicate his classic action.

"We’ve played together for so many years and created so many memories which I’ll cherish forever. You’ve been a match winner since match 1 & left a lasting impression on all the young bowlers coming through the ranks. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of upcoming young bowlers with the classic Ashwin action," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

The Indian skipper further called Ashwin a true legend of world cricket and wished the best for him and his family.

"You are a true OG & legend of Indian Cricket & World Cricket and this team will miss having you. Wishing the best to you & your lovely family for what lies ahead," he added.

Ashwin finished his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ashwin finished his glorious Test legacy with 537 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 24.00, leaving him seventh on the all-time list and second only to Anil Kumble (619) for India. He also played 116 ODIs and was part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning sides. Meanwhile, he represented the Men in Blue in 65 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s retirement calls means he will not be available for the final two Tests in Australia, with Jadeja and Washington Sundar the two remaining spinners in the squad.