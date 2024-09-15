R Ashwin snubs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for most valuable Indian cricketer tag: 'We gave him a Rajni treatment'

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped massive praise on premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah and called him the most valuable player ahead of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Bumrah has been the leader of the Indian pace attack in the past few years. He has turned out to be the force to reckon and become arguably the best all-format bowler at present. He has rescued India on numerous occasions in recent times, including the T20 World Cup final, where he turned the match in India's favour with his economical spell. Ravichandran Ashwin named the MVP of Indian cricket at the moment.(AP)

Bumrah first grabbed attention in IPL 2013 with his unorthodox bowling action as he got the better of RCB's Kohli on his debut. After proving himself in the IPL and domestic circuit, Bumrah made his India debut in 2016 and instantly became a pivotal part of the bowling attack.

Ashwin, who completed 500 Test wickets earlier this year, talked about Bumrah's recent visit to Chennai for an event where he received Rajnikanth-type treatment from the fans and named him the Indian team's MVP.

"We Chennai people appreciate bowlers a lot. He was here for an event as a chief guest 4-5 days ago. We gave him a Rajni treatment. We (Chennai people) treat bowlers very nicely. He should be treated as a champion. I don’t want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now," Ashwin said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

‘We should celebrate Jasprit Bumrah even more’

Ashwin admitted that it's not very common in India to celebrate a bowler, but he is glad that Bumrah, who is a once-in-a-generation player, has received recognition for his talent but wants the country to celebrate him even more.

"India has always been the country that is a batsman-dominated country, and it’s never going to change. But I am so glad and happy that we are celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. We should celebrate him even more."

He is set to return to the Indian team for the first time since producing that match-winning spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa earlier this year. Bumrah was named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will kick off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.