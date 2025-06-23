R Ashwin stunned into silence in dugout after Varun Chakaravarthy cracks 10 runs in 2 balls in nerve-wracking TNPL chase

India bowler Varun Chakaravarthy is more known for his exploits with the ball, having earned the tag 'mystery' spinner over the course of his career, which even saw him break into the national side. More recently, he was part of the title-winning Champions Trophy squad, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 9 wickets in just three matches. Varun Chakaravarthy smashed 10 runs in the last two balls

However, on Sunday, Varun showed a different side to his cricketing prowess, helping Dindigul Dragons seal a last-ball win with the bat against SKM Salem Spartans in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Varun held his nerves in the thrilling chase, smashing 10 runs in the last two balls as the Dragons secured a two-wicket victory.

Chasing 189 runs at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, Dindigul Dragons needed 11 runs to win in the last over. However, M Poiyamozhi kept Salem ahead in the contest as he dismissed M Karthik Saran on the second ball of the over, as he conceded just three runs in the first four balls.

However, an unfortunate no-ball from the bowler changed the momentum. Varun launched the penultimate ball for a six over long-on, before clobbering the final one for a boundary past the infield as he sparked a euphoric celebration in the Dragons' dugout.

But captain Ravichandran Ashwin was stunned into silence. Head down, hands over it, even as players celebrated around him — and then, he looked up and smiled in disbelief.

Earlier in the match, Ashwin gave his side a fiery start to the chase as he clobbered 35 runs in just 14 balls, comprising five boundaries and two sixes as the Dragons scored 50 runs in the first 20 balls without any loss.

Subsequent batters - Shivam Singh (34 off 24), R K Jayant (25 off 15), Hunny Saini (35 off 28) and Vimal Khumar - all chipped in with handy cameos as the defending champions secured their third win in the tournament thus far.

The former India cricketer also delivered with the ball, picking three wickets for just 22 runs in four overs.

Dindigul now stand third in the table with six points from five matches, behind top-placed Chepauk Super Gillies, who have already qualified for the playoffs, and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, who have the same points as Ashwin's side, only separated by a higher net run rate.

The Dragons have two more matches to play in the league stage. They next face Nellai Royal Kings in Tirunelveli on June 26, followed by Trichy Grand Cholas at home on June 29. The playoffs will begin on July 1 and the reigning champions need to win both games to secure a place in the next round.