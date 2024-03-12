R Ashwin's Instagram story highlights technical flaw in Ajinkya Rahane's batting during Ranji Trophy final

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out a flaw in Ajinkya Rahane's batting technique during the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Rahane, who has been going through a lean patch, managed to score an unbeaten fifty in the second innings to rescue Mumbai from a tricky position after they lost openers early. However, it was not an ideal start for Rahane as he looked a bit rusty at the start of the innings before he got set and started taking on the bowlers. Ajinkya Rahane scored a fighting fifty in the second innings of Ranji Trophy final

The out-of-favour Indian batter also survived an lbw dismissal courtesy of a successful DRS as the on-field umpire gave him out but Rahane straightaway took the review. In the replay, it was clearly visible that the ball hit the edge of the bat before hitting the pads as Rahane survived and managed to hit an unbeaten fifty.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

R Ashwin's Instagram story that pointed out the chink in Rahane's armour

R Ashwin points out chink in Ajinkya Rahane's armour

Ashwin, who is following the Ranji season closely, posted a story on Instagram pointing out a flaw in Rahane's technique while looking to drive the ball straight.

The ace-spinner recently completed his 100th Test in Dharamsala and before the landmark Test, he credited Rahane alongside Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for his success in red-ball cricket.

“I had Kohli at short midwicket, Pujara at leg slip, Rahane at slip forever. If I have to Thank someone beyond my family, it’s those Three,” Ashwin told Cricket Monthly.

Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai took a 260-run lead against Vidarbha at close on day two. Rahane and Musheer shared an unbeaten 107-run stand to put Mumbai in the driver's seat after their openers were dismissed cheaply in the second innings.

Young Musheer reined in his aggression to make a gritty 51 not out, Rahane showed resilience at the start of the innings to tackle the tough phase and later took charge on the bowlers during his unbeaten 58-run knock.

Having being shot out for a meagre 224 in the first innings on the first day, Mumbai came roaring back in the first session to take a 119-run lead as Vidarbha, resuming at 31/3, were dismissed for 105 in the first innings.