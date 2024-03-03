Sai Kishore's brilliant six-fer rips through Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai line-up in Ranji Trophy SF, leaves Ashwin in awe

Tamil Nadu skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore spun his web around Mumbai batters to help his team bounce back in the Ranji Trophy semi-final at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. Sai Kishore took the onus on himself with the ball after the TN batters' failure in the first innings and they were bundled out for 146. R Sai Kishore spins his web to trouble Mumbai batters in Ranji Trophy semi-final

Sai Kishore, who made his international debut last year in the Asian Games, kept taking wickets at regular intervals to give Tamil Nadu hope to bounce back in the crucial semi-final.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mumbai opener Bhupen Lalwani (15) was the first victim of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore and he didn't hold back after that and went on to take crucial wickets of Musheer Khan (55), Ajinkya Rahane (19) and Hardik Tamore (35). Mohit Avasthi (2) and Shams Mulani (0) were the other two victims of Sai Kishore.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and hailed Sai Kishore's effort to help Tamil Nadu bounce back in the semis.

"What a time to pick up yet another bag this season for @saik_99 Big game and he is standing up to be counted, the last time a left arm spinner ( skipper ) stood up like this for TN, it was very memorable #RanjiTrophy #MumbaivsTn," he wrote.

Mumbai were eight down for 211 but Shardul Thakur - the batter managed to help his team get out of Sai Kishore's web with a fine century as the hosts stretched their lead over 100.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer's weakness exploited in flop Ranji Trophy return after BCCI contract saga in Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu semifinal

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was recently omitted from the BCCI central contract list, failed to impress on his Ranji return and was castled by Sandeep Warrier for just 3. Warrier troubled Iyer with short balls which is an area of weakness for Iyer who has been going through a lean patch with the bat in red-ball cricket.

Earlier, on Day 1, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi hunted as a pack to bundle out Tamil Nadu for 146 in 64.1 overs. Thakur took 2/48 in 14 overs, Deshpande 3/24 in 12 overs and Avasthi picked up an early wicket. Spinners Musheer Khan and Tanush Kotian then ran through the tail with two wickets each.