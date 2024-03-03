Shreyas Iyer's weakness exploited in flop Ranji Trophy return after BCCI contract saga in Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu semifinal

Shreyas Iyer's much-awaited return to action for the first time since being released from the Indian Test team and amid the ongoing BCCI contract saga ended on a lacklustre note as the middle-order batter was dismissed for just three runs off eight balls in the Ranji Trophy semifinal match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just three runs in eight balls

Iyer walked in after Sai Kishore dismissed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane for just 19 runs, adding to the veteran India cricketer's poor run of form in the ongoing tournament. Iyer was immediately welcomed with a bouncer from Sandeep Warrier, with Tamil Nadu looking adamant on exploiting his weakness. When the Tamil Nadu fast bowler returned for his next over, Iyer charged down the track to take down Warrier, but the pacer took not of it and shortened the length as the batter played it on to the stumps.

Iyer on Wednesday was removed from BCCI's annual retainership for the 2023/24 season after he ignored the board's diktat over participating in domestic cricket after being dropped from the Indian Test team midway through the ongoing series against England following a poor streak of performances in the traditional format. He was expected to turn up for Mumbai, who were still in the midst of the league matches in the Ranji Trophy season, but he skipped those games owing to back spasms.

The confusion, however, arose after reports revealed that the National Cricket Academy declared him fit to participate for Mumbai, which subsequently led to the BCCI selection committee fuming at Iyer as the middle-order batter was later spotted at Kolkata Knight Riders Academy in Mumbai.

Iyer later made himself available for selection for the semifinal game against Tamil Nadu after recovering from the injury at the KKR camp, but it was all too late the 29-year-old. He will indeed look for a shot at redemption in the second innings of the match and probably in the Ranji Trophy final if Mumbai manage to qualify.

Iyer will next feature in the impending IPL 2024 season where he will lead KKR.