Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elusive list, Conway creates NZ history in incredible World Cup win over England

The opening match of the World Cup saw total domination from New Zealand, as they exacted sweet revenge for their 2019 World Cup final defeat against England. In the highly-anticipated curtain-raiser match of the 2023 edition, the Black Caps emerged victorious with a resounding nine-wicket win, marking a concerning start to England's title defence. England, deprived of star batsman Ben Stokes due to a hip injury, found themselves batting first and managed to post a score of 282/9. However, this total appeared grossly insufficient as the Kiwis chased it down with nine wickets remaining. England's Liam Livingstone holds hand with teammate Dawid Malan and watches New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway celebrate at the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India(AP)

New Zealand demonstrated their batting prowess as they reached the target in just 36.2 overs, scoring 283-1. Devon Conway, who remained unbeaten at 152, and Rachin Ravindra, also unbeaten at 123, played pivotal roles in this commanding victory. Their partnership of 273 runs for the second wicket was a near-flawless display of batting, rendering England's total inadequate. Notably, New Zealand achieved this feat without the services of their captain, Kane Williamson, who continues to recover from a knee injury.

Conway's hundred, scored off 83 balls, became the Black Caps' quickest century at a World Cup – a record that stood briefly – as 23-year-old all-rounder Ravindra surpassed it by reaching his century in 82 balls. This win was sealed after Sam Curran dismissed Will Young for a golden duck, cementing New Zealand's triumph in a match filled with remarkable performances.

But Conway did etch his name in New Zealand history as the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ODIs. He overtook Glenn Turner and Daryl Mitchell for the feat; while the Kiwi duo took 24 innings to reach the four-figure mark, Conway did it in 22.

Rachin Ravindra in elusive list

Rachin Ravindra achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming one of the youngest players in cricket history to score a century on their World Cup debut. At the age of 23 years and 321 days, Rachin Ravindra joined an exclusive list of players who made a sensational impact in their maiden World Cup appearance.

Virat Kohli smashed a World Cup century on his debut at the tender age of 22 years and 106 days against Bangladesh during the 2011 World Cup, which – to this date – remains a record. Another notable name in this esteemed list is Nathan Astle, a fellow New Zealander, who accomplished this feat at 24 years and 152 days in the 1996 World Cup against England.

