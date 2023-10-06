News / Cricket / Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elusive list, Conway creates NZ history in incredible World Cup win over England

Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elusive list, Conway creates NZ history in incredible World Cup win over England

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 06, 2023 07:07 AM IST

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway stitched an unbeaten 273-run stand as New Zealand registered a mammoth 9-wicket win in 2023 WC opener.

The opening match of the World Cup saw total domination from New Zealand, as they exacted sweet revenge for their 2019 World Cup final defeat against England. In the highly-anticipated curtain-raiser match of the 2023 edition, the Black Caps emerged victorious with a resounding nine-wicket win, marking a concerning start to England's title defence. England, deprived of star batsman Ben Stokes due to a hip injury, found themselves batting first and managed to post a score of 282/9. However, this total appeared grossly insufficient as the Kiwis chased it down with nine wickets remaining.

England's Liam Livingstone holds hand with teammate Dawid Malan and watches New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway celebrate at the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India(AP)
England's Liam Livingstone holds hand with teammate Dawid Malan and watches New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway celebrate at the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India(AP)

New Zealand demonstrated their batting prowess as they reached the target in just 36.2 overs, scoring 283-1. Devon Conway, who remained unbeaten at 152, and Rachin Ravindra, also unbeaten at 123, played pivotal roles in this commanding victory. Their partnership of 273 runs for the second wicket was a near-flawless display of batting, rendering England's total inadequate. Notably, New Zealand achieved this feat without the services of their captain, Kane Williamson, who continues to recover from a knee injury.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Conway's hundred, scored off 83 balls, became the Black Caps' quickest century at a World Cup – a record that stood briefly – as 23-year-old all-rounder Ravindra surpassed it by reaching his century in 82 balls. This win was sealed after Sam Curran dismissed Will Young for a golden duck, cementing New Zealand's triumph in a match filled with remarkable performances.

But Conway did etch his name in New Zealand history as the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ODIs. He overtook Glenn Turner and Daryl Mitchell for the feat; while the Kiwi duo took 24 innings to reach the four-figure mark, Conway did it in 22.

Rachin Ravindra in elusive list

Rachin Ravindra achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming one of the youngest players in cricket history to score a century on their World Cup debut. At the age of 23 years and 321 days, Rachin Ravindra joined an exclusive list of players who made a sensational impact in their maiden World Cup appearance.

Virat Kohli smashed a World Cup century on his debut at the tender age of 22 years and 106 days against Bangladesh during the 2011 World Cup, which – to this date – remains a record. Another notable name in this esteemed list is Nathan Astle, a fellow New Zealander, who accomplished this feat at 24 years and 152 days in the 1996 World Cup against England.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live Updates , England vs New Zealand Live Score and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out