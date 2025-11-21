Rahane baffled by India's decision to promote Sundar's to no. 3: ‘… confusing for him. He is a bowling all-rounder’

Washington Sundar's promotion to no. 3 in the Indian batting order in the first Test in Kolkata received plenty of attention. Usually a middle-order batter, the all-rounder was sent higher up and justified the decision with good cameos (29 and 31). Sundar showed good defensive skill, unlike his other teammates, who were dismissed early, and also showed a certain degree of aggression. India's Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar during a training session.(PTI)

But Sundar's contribution with the bat wasn't enough as India lost by 30 runs, including a collapse in the second innings, where they were bowled out for 93.

Weighing in on the decision to promote Sundar higher up the batting order, Ajinkya Rahane questioned the decision. Speaking on 'Ash ki Baat', he said, "It’s very tough as a batter in Test cricket when you know your number is not set. You play at three and then suddenly you are out and the guy who bats at six is coming at three. Those who have done well at three and four have gotten that spot consistently for a long time before. You also send such signals."

"Sai Sudharsan did well at three against the West Indies. Sundar is a good batter. But coming at three and batting will be confusing for him. I believe he is a bowling all-rounder still.

"There was a time in my career where my batting average was above 40. Many suggested me that I should bat up the order. But I took the decision that I want to do bowling and then batting. I am a bowler first as I came in the team that way. So I did not give much time to my batting. As you go deep in your career, you need to give more time to bowling. This is very confusing for someone like Washi. If he has to bat at three, then bowling will definitely fall into second gear.

"Whoever is playing at three, be it Washi or Sai, it is important to get security at that spot. Only then can you play with freedom. Otherwise, you cannot play your game. If the team management is looking at Sai at three, give him a long rope. Or if they are looking at Washi there, then give him a long rope so he can prepare. Even a player’s career is at stake. It is also important to communicate with the player sitting out then," he added.

Trailing 0-1, India will look to end the two-match series as a draw. Both sides are set to face each other in the second fixture, starting from Saturday.