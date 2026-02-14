Rahul Dravid gets emotional as Chinnaswamy stadium names stands after him and Anil Kumble: ‘My father brought me here’

Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were honoured by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which decided to name two stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after the iconic duo. The two stalwarts, who played a huge role in taking Karnataka cricket to greater heights before going on to lead the India national cricket team, remain among the game’s most respected figures. Kumble continues to be India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, while Dravid stands second on the country’s all-time Test run charts behind Sachin Tendulkar. The decision was taken during the tenure of former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who had shared the dressing room with both legends. Chinnaswamy Stadium to have stands named after Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. (PTI)

Dravid turned a touch emotional while reflecting on having a stand named after him, saying the ground had been like a second home where he experienced both immense joy and tough disappointments, often spending more time there than at home during his playing days.

"It's been a second home to me, and it's been a place where, as Anil said, we probably spent more time here than we have spent in our houses. It's been a place of great happiness, sometimes great disappointment as well, but a place that has truly given me everything I am today. I can never be more grateful for what the KSCA and this great ground and this iconic ground have given me in my life," Dravid said at the event.

The legendary batter reflected on the deep influence of his father while expressing gratitude for the honour of having a stand named after him, recalling how those childhood trips to the ground with his dad first sparked his lifelong bond with cricket and shaped the journey that followed.

"I'm really thankful and grateful that Venkatesh Prasad and his committee thought it to name an end after me. I know this would mean a lot. I know this would be a lot for my family. My father, a lot of you may know, loves the game. And he was really instrumental in creating that love for the sport that I have. He brought me here to so many games, not only Test matches but also Ranji Trophy games. Whenever he would take leave, he would bring me to come for at least one day of cricket in every match when I was a young kid. I think he would be so proud today to know that his son has an end named after him," he added.

“Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us” Meanwhile, Kumble highlighted the sense of togetherness behind the recognition, noting that Karnataka cricket’s rise has always been a shared journey and that the tribute at the stadium reflects the combined efforts of everyone who shaped its success.

"I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us. It's not really about whose name is on which stand. It's truly special that all the contributions have been recognized and are now permanently etched in the stadium," Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.