Rahul Dravid quit because Rajasthan Royals hellbent on having Riyan Parag as captain; Sanju Samson, Jaiswal overlooked

Rahul Dravid's decision to step down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, barely a year after rejoining the franchise on a multi-year deal, has pressed the franchise deeper under the microscope. While the Royals' official statement described his departure as a personal choice despite being offered a "broader role," reports suggest a far more complex backdrop — one that includes a potential power struggle over team leadership, and Dravid's disapproval of strategic calls, particularly around the future captaincy.

Dravid, 52, had returned to the Royals ahead of the 2024 season, marking a reunion with the team he represented as a player (2011–2013) and later mentored and directed. But despite his stature as one of the most respected minds in the game and a recent T20 World Cup-winning stint as India’s head coach, his time at RR has ended abruptly after a disastrous 2025 IPL campaign, where the team finished ninth on the points table.

The official communication from RR on Saturday claimed Dravid was offered a "broader position" in the franchise as part of a structural review. However, as per a PTI report, the role was more of a “punishment promotion”, effectively sidelining him from key strategic decisions — including squad building and captaincy appointments.

Rift Over Riyan Parag’s Ascendancy?

At the heart of this friction appears to be the Royals’ growing push to make Riyan Parag the team’s next full-time captain, particularly with longtime skipper Sanju Samson likely on his way out after injury troubles and a tumultuous season.

Parag led the team in multiple games during Samson’s absence this year but failed to inspire with either bat or tactical acumen. While his 2024 season was impressive — 573 runs at a strike rate close to 150 — he followed it up with a less consistent 2025, managing 393 runs at a strike rate of 166, without significantly elevating his captaincy credentials.

Despite this, the Royals management is reportedly keen on backing the Assam all-rounder, citing his massive fan base in the North East, especially at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium, which serves as RR’s second home ground. Franchise insiders acknowledge that Parag is integral to RR's branding and outreach in that region.

However, such reasoning may not have sat well with Dravid, known for his emphasis on merit-based selection and long-term cricketing vision. With Yashasvi Jaiswal, a regular India international and consistent performer in the IPL, in the same squad, Dravid was reportedly not aligned with the idea of overlooking a more accomplished player in favour of Parag for leadership.

The situation is further complicated by the presence of Dhruv Jurel, another rising star from the Indian Test side, and seen as a future leader by many. Jurel was recently set to lead Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy before illness ruled him out.

Fallout of Sanju Samson’s Expected Exit

Sources indicate that Sanju Samson's likely departure from the Royals has been a critical turning point. Dravid, who shares a close rapport with Samson and has mentored him during his India A and national team days, is believed to have been deeply unsettled by the way the transition was being handled.

"Dravid has always backed Sanju — as a player and a leader. To see the team planning its next phase without much clarity on Sanju’s future likely added to his discomfort," a source tracking the franchise’s internal dynamics said.

Silence from Dravid, Questions for Royals

As expected, Dravid has maintained a dignified silence, refraining from making any public comment on his departure. But the nature and timing of his exit — right after one turbulent season — and the swirl of reports around captaincy disputes suggest that all was not well behind the scenes.

While franchises are free to chart their own strategic direction, letting go of a coach of Dravid’s calibre — especially one who just led India to T20 World Cup glory — raises eyebrows.

For the Royals, the road ahead involves not only finding a new head coach but also resolving their leadership vacuum amid increasing scrutiny over internal decisions. Whether Riyan Parag is handed the reins, or the franchise reconsiders in favour of Jaiswal or Jurel, could well define the Royals’ future — and possibly determine how fans perceive their handling of one of cricket’s most respected figures.