'I had couple of conversations with Jasprit. Told him to...': Dravid reveals crucial captaincy advice he gave to Bumrah

Team India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England in Birmingham. Bumrah was confirmed as captain of the team on Thursday, and thus became the 36th skipper of the side in the longest format of the game. The pacer was given the leadership role after Rohit Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19, and failed to recover in time for the fifth Test.

This is Bumrah's first international game as captain, and India's head coach Rahul Dravid revealed what he told the 28-year-old as he prepared for his maiden appearance in the leadership role. During his playing days, Dravid led India in 25 Tests and 79 ODIs.

"I've had a couple of conversations with him in the last few days to tell him to just relax. We need you more as bowler rather than as a captain," Dravid told the official broadcasters Sony.

The former India captain further noted that Bumrah is a good reader of the game and commands the respect from the Indian players.

“I think he is a very thoughtful individual, understands the game very well. Also, he commands the respect of the team, which is very important as a leader,” Dravid further added.

Earlier in the game, England had won the toss and opted to bowl at Edgbaston. However, India faced twin setbacks in the first session of the day before rain stopped play, as openers Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13) were dismissed by James Anderson. Early lunch was taken as the rain grew heavier in Birmingham.

India are taking the field with four pacers in Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

