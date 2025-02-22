Rahul Dravid teams up with son Anvay in club cricket match, India legend manages 10 off eight deliveries

India legend Rahul Dravid was recently in action, as he teamed up with his younger son Anvay (16), for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur). It was a Sri Nassur Memorial Shield third division fixture, and Dravid’s team was put into bat after losing the toss to Young Lions Club. Rahul Dravid teamed up with his son Anvay.(AP/X)

Anvay slammed 58 runs off 60 balls as Vijaya Cricket Club ended up posting 345/7 in 50 overs. Meanwhile his 52-year-old father could only manage 10 off eight deliveries. The pair also batted together but their partnership didn’t last long enough. On the other hand, Swapnil Yelave hammered a century (107).

Rahul Dravid's sons

Anvay is a wicketkeeper-batter and shone at the 2023-24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he was the highest run-scorer for his state. He registered 357 runs in five matches, at an average of 45, bagging four half-centuries. He also top-scored in the U-14 state league, while representing Vijaya Cricket Club. Meanwhile his elder brother, Samit, has represented Karnataka in age-group tournaments. Last year, he was included in the India U-19 squad for a series vs Australia U-19 at home. But he missed out due to the knee injury. In the Cooch Behar Trophy last year, he scored 362 runs and scalped 16 wickets in eight matches in a title-winning campaign.

Dravid, on the other hand, stepped down as India’s head coach after the successful T20 World Cup campaign, due to family commitments.

He has signed with Rajasthan Royals as head coach on a multi-year contract. Other than the T20 World Cup title, he also oversaw India top the Test, ODI and T20I rankings, and also a runners-up finish at the ODI World Cup.

In a press release, the India legend spoke on his return to Rajasthan Royals. He said, “I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that. A lot of hard work and deliberations from Manoj, Jake, Kumar and the team has gone into the progression that the franchise has made over the past few years. It's an exciting opportunity for us to take this team to the next level given the kind of talent and resources we have at our disposal and I'm looking forward to getting started.”