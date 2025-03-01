Rahul Sharma dismisses SA legends Amla, Kallis to pick star-studded hat-trick in IML, Yuvraj Singh narrowly misses

Rahul Sharma is a known name among Indian cricket fans. The 38-year-old hogged the limelight during the early years of IPL and was a well-known player among fans in India. Rahul Sharma took a brilliant hat-trick.(Twitter (International Masters T20))

He was once again thrust into the limelight on Saturday as he took a sensational hattrick for India Masters, in their International Masters T20 match against South Africa. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also missed out on a hat-trick, as he struck in the 11th over. In the final two delivery, he took two wickets, first removing Philander for a seven-ball duck and then dismissing Dane Vilas. In his next over, he failed to take a wicket in his first ball.

In the fifth over when India were still hunting for the first South African wicket, skipper Sachin Tendulkar decided to send Rahul in a brilliant tactical move. The leg-spinner repaid his captain’s faith with a hat-trick.

He began his spell, Rahul first removed Hashim Amla. Sending a perfect tossed up delivery, Rahul teased Amla to come out of his crease and he lost his wicket. Then he removed Jacques Kallis in the next ball through LBW, and followed it up with the wicket of Jacques Rudolph, removing him in similar manner.

Full video of Rahul Sharma's hat-trick:

Rahul is also known to have suffered a form of facial paralysis called Bell’s Palsy, a few days before IPL 2010, where he represented Deccan Chargers. He made his IPL debut that season, and put in a good showing for Pune Warriors in the next campaign. He also played for Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2015.

He made his ODI debut for India on December 8, 2011, in the fourth ODI vs West Indies, and bagged three wickets. In the same match, Virender Sehwag set a new record (219) for the highest score in ODIs. He got his first run and only run in ODIs vs Australia in 2012, at the MCG. He registered one run off two balls before losing his wicket. He made his T20I debut on February 1, 2012, in the first T20I vs Australia in Sydney. He ended up injuring his finger while bowling his first over, but returned later to continue bowling.