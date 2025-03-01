Menu Explore
Rahul Sharma dismisses SA legends Amla, Kallis to pick star-studded hat-trick in IML, Yuvraj Singh narrowly misses

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Rahul Sharma is also known to have suffered a form of facial paralysis called Bell’s Palsy, a few days before IPL 2010, where he represented Deccan Chargers.

Rahul Sharma is a known name among Indian cricket fans. The 38-year-old hogged the limelight during the early years of IPL and was a well-known player among fans in India.

Rahul Sharma took a brilliant hat-trick.(Twitter (International Masters T20))
Rahul Sharma took a brilliant hat-trick.(Twitter (International Masters T20))

He was once again thrust into the limelight on Saturday as he took a sensational hattrick for India Masters, in their International Masters T20 match against South Africa. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh also missed out on a hat-trick, as he struck in the 11th over. In the final two delivery, he took two wickets, first removing Philander for a seven-ball duck and then dismissing Dane Vilas. In his next over, he failed to take a wicket in his first ball.

Also Read: ‘India could have complained that if we play in Pakistan…’: Uthappa brutally silences Champions Trophy venue controversy

In the fifth over when India were still hunting for the first South African wicket, skipper Sachin Tendulkar decided to send Rahul in a brilliant tactical move. The leg-spinner repaid his captain’s faith with a hat-trick.

He began his spell, Rahul first removed Hashim Amla. Sending a perfect tossed up delivery, Rahul teased Amla to come out of his crease and he lost his wicket. Then he removed Jacques Kallis in the next ball through LBW, and followed it up with the wicket of Jacques Rudolph, removing him in similar manner.

Full video of Rahul Sharma's hat-trick:

Rahul is also known to have suffered a form of facial paralysis called Bell’s Palsy, a few days before IPL 2010, where he represented Deccan Chargers. He made his IPL debut that season, and put in a good showing for Pune Warriors in the next campaign. He also played for Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2015.

He made his ODI debut for India on December 8, 2011, in the fourth ODI vs West Indies, and bagged three wickets. In the same match, Virender Sehwag set a new record (219) for the highest score in ODIs. He got his first run and only run in ODIs vs Australia in 2012, at the MCG. He registered one run off two balls before losing his wicket. He made his T20I debut on February 1, 2012, in the first T20I vs Australia in Sydney. He ended up injuring his finger while bowling his first over, but returned later to continue bowling.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
Follow Us On