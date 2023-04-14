Home / Cricket / Shubman Gill drops epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia hits winning runs for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Shubman Gill drops epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia hits winning runs for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Bishop was mighty impressed with Gill, who dropped an epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia guided GT to a thrilling win over PBKS in IPL 2023.

Sam Curran's death-bowling heroics failed to produce another final-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday as Rahul Tewatia held his nerve and finished things off in style for the defending champions. Thwarting Curran's bid of pulling off a heist, an ice-cool Tewatia came up with a nonchalant scoop over the short fine leg to seal Gujarat Titans' (GT) famous win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023.

Bishop was mighty impressed with Gill, who dropped an epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia guided GT to a thrilling win(IPL-PTI)
Bishop was mighty impressed with Gill, who dropped an epic 'love story' remark after Tewatia guided GT to a thrilling win(IPL-PTI)

After scripting an unforgettable Sharjah night back in 2020, Tewatia had smoked back-to-back sixes when GT needed 12 from 2 balls against Punjab Kings last season. Before Tewatia provided the finishing touch in the recently concluded IPL 2023 match, India opener Shubman Gill played a scintillating knock of 67 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings to put Pandya and Co. in the driving seat. Though Gill remained keen on closing the chase for the reigning IPL champions, the in-form batter was cleaned up by pacer Curran in the final over. With Tewatia smashing the penultimate ball for a boundary, Pandya's GT side returned to winning ways after losing a humdinger to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous outing.

ALSO READ: Kagiso Rabada breaks Lasith Malinga's long-standing IPL record during PBKS vs GT clash, joins elite bowling list

'Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story''

Roped in for a quick chat by former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, Gill not only reflected on his brilliant knock but the star batter also gave a special mention to Tewatia for breaking PBKS hearts in the IPL 2023. “I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls. It was difficult for them also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay,” Gill said.

Chasing Punjab's 154-run target at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, GT openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha added 48 runs for the first wicket inside the first five overs. While Saha perished for 30 off 19 balls, Gill top-scored for GT as his sublime half-century guided GT to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Mohit Sharma, who made his GT debut in the IPL 2023 at Mohali, was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics against PBKS. “We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles. He looked good in the nets also (Mohit). He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him,” Gill added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
gujarat titans shubman gill ian bishop rahul tewatia punjab kings ipl sam curran + 5 more
gujarat titans shubman gill ian bishop rahul tewatia punjab kings ipl sam curran + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out