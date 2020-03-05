‘Rain played spoilsport...’: Anushka Sharma reacts after India reach maiden T20 World Cup final due to a washout

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:50 IST

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday reacted after India women’s cricket team advanced to their maiden final of the T20 World Cup. The Indian women’s cricket team advanced to the finals of the T20 World Cup after their semi-final match against England was washed out due to torrential rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

“Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals !” tweeted Anushka.

India advanced to the finals as they had a better standing at the end of the group stages. As per the rules of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, there were no reserve days in the semi-finals. And in case there was a washout, like in India vs England first semi-final at the SCG, the side with better standing at the end of the group stage would advance to the finals.

Also Read: Why India advanced to Women’s T20 WC final despite a washout in semis

India will face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia , in the finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“…But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well cannot wait for the 8th of March,” Anushka’s tweet further read.

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well 😁 cannot wait for the 8th of March 🇮🇳🏏👧 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020

“Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us. No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us,” a dejected England captain Heather Knight said after the game was abandoned.

Her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also agreed that the semifinals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by host Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.

“Unfortunate we didn’t get a game, but there are rules and we have to follow it. Having reserve days in the future will be a great idea,” said Kaur.