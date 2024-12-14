Rain washout on Day 1 changes session timings for remainder of India vs Australia 3rd Test in Brisbane

Rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the Gabba Test between India and Australia and only 13.2 overs were possible on the opening day after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. Rain halted proceedings twice in the opening session as Australia openers Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja saw out the new ball. The proceedings did not resume again after the second interruption in play. A general view of The Gabba as rain delays play on the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India in Brisbane. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)(AFP)

Now on all the remaining four days of the Test match, 98 overs will be bowled and proceedings will be starting slightly ahead of schedule. Day 1 began at 5:50 AM IST, however, for the remaining days of the Test, the play will start at 5:20 AM IST, weather permitting.

The close of play on all the remaining days is scheduled for 12:50 PM IST, however, the play can be extended for an extra half an hour, if the full 98 overs haven't been bowled.

The session timings have also been updated and the first session will be a slightly longer affair than usual. However, there is rain predicted on all the remaining days and one can expect further delays going ahead.

Here are the updated session timings:

First session: 5:20 AM to 7:50 AM IST.

Second session: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM IST.

Third session: 10:50 AM IST to 12:50 PM IST. (Can be extended till 1:20 PM if the full quota of overs haven't been bowled)

Heading into the third Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia had everything to play for. Under cloudy skies, Rohit Sharma opted to make use of the conditions and he asked Australia to bat.

However, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja saw out the new ball, and after 13.2 overs, the hosts' score reads 28/0. Both the batters will now resume proceedings on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep were not able to get any purchase of the wicket and even Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl is attracting criticism.

After the loss in Adelaide by 10 wickets, India made two key changes to their playing XI as the visitors brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, Australia did as everyone expected as they brought back Josh Hazlewood after the seasoned pacer recovered from a side strain. Hazlewood replaced Scott Boland in the playing XI.

With the series level at 1-1, it needs to be seen how India and Australia go about holding their nerves in the crucial Brisbane Test.