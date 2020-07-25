e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals to release documentary

Rajasthan Royals to release documentary

The three-part series named “Inside Story” will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and “never-before-seen footage” from the Royals camp.

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajasthan Royals finished second from bottom in IPL 2019.
Rajasthan Royals finished second from bottom in IPL 2019.(PTI Image)
         

India Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals will release a documentary series on August 1, showcasing the franchise’s 2019 season campaign. The three-part series named “Inside Story” will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and “never-before-seen footage” from the Royals camp, a release said on Saturday.

Featuring stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag, the documentary showcases the journey of a season in which Royals finished seventh out of eight teams. The documentary has been in works since March last year with Royals agreeing to let a film crew follow them through the season.

The Royals finished second from bottom in the points-table with five wins from 14 matches and ending with 11 points. They won just one game from their first six of the tournament and the departures of Buttler, Stokes and Archer further dented them. Ajinkya Rahane failed to inspire as a leader and was sacked from his position with Steve Smith taking over the role.

Speaking on the release of the documentary series, Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said, “We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans.”

