IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

IPL 2020 will be bigger than all previous seasons: Gautam Gambhir

With India battling a serious pandemic, Gambhir, the former India batsman, feels this year’s IPL promises to ‘change the mood of the nation’.

cricket Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gautam Gambhir is a two-time IPL winning captain.
Gautam Gambhir is a two-time IPL winning captain.(Getty Images)
         

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be the biggest season of the tournament so far. Gambhir’s confidence stems from the fact that the IPL 2020 is finally going to happen, after its chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the United Arab Emirates to be the host. With India battling a serious pandemic, the former India batsman feels this year’s IPL promises to ‘change the mood of the nation’.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“It does not matter where it goes but if it (IPL) goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it’s going to change the mood of the nation as well,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Gambhir, a two-time IPL winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders, reckons this year’s IPL will be for the entire country of India. With the ICC making the official decision to postpone the T20 World Cup – originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 – the BCCI went ahead planning the IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2020 to start September 19 in the UAE

Postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 is set to begin September 19 and conclude with the final on November 8, Patel confirmed Friday, although the final details, including its fixtures, will be decided when the Governing Council meets next week.

“It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation,” Gambhir said.

