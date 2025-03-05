Rajeev Shukla silences Pakistani reporters wanting Champions Trophy final in Lahore: 'For that, Australia had to win'

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, current Australia skipper Pat Cummins and a South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen have made no attempts to hide their feelings about India having a distinct "advantage" over the other teams in the Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side is the only team playing all its matches at one venue - The Dubai International Stadium due to their government's refusal to send their team to Pakistan for the tournament. The unbeaten Indian side reached the final of the Champions Trophy. Their victory over Australia in the semi-final also meant that Pakistan lost its right to host the final. It will now take place in Dubai on Sunday (March 9). BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla(SansadTV YouTube)

On Wednesday, during the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla was asked by a Pakistani journalist why the India team could not come to Pakistan just for the final. Shukla, who is currently in Pakistan on the invitation of the PCB, gave a witty response that made the reporters speechless. “For that, Australia should have won yesterday (Tuesday). But since they lost, the final would have to be played in Dubai," Shukla said.

He also refuted the argument that the Indian team has benefited from playing at only one venue in this eight-team tournament.

“When this decision was taken at the ICC level, it was decided that India-centric matches will be in Dubai and the rest of the matches will be in Pakistan, so it is not a question of fair or unfair,” he said. “The Indian team doesn’t depend on pitches, even there (in Dubai) there are different kinds of pitches. The team plays on its performances, and the players play on their strengths and do not depend on pitches,” Shukla added.

When will India vs Pakistan bilateral cricket resume?

The senior BCCI official also said it is “very categorical and clear” that the resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan is subjected to the Indian government’s clearance.

“As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government’s decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them," Shukla added.

“Pakistan is hosting an international tournament after a long time and it is a good thing. They have organised it well,” he added.

While Shukla agreed the fans from both countries want bilateral ties to be resumed, he did not sound positive on the idea of playing at a neutral venue.

“It is true that fans from both the countries want the teams to play but the BCCI policy has been, and PCB would too have such a policy, that bilateral matches should be held on each other’s soil and not at a third (or) neutral venue,” he said.

“This has been BCCI’s consistent policy. There is also a provision in the ICC which is about the government’s consent. It is a big provision, so it happens according to the point of view of the government’s consent.”

“Every other country would offer to host India-Pakistan, who would not?” the veteran administrator added.

“We (BCCI) keep our point in front of the government but they decide after their deliberations. When the government takes a decision, it is after considering a lot of aspects. It is their internal matter,” he continued.