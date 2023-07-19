Home / Cricket / 'Another muscle he needs to develop': Ramiz, Sohail burn internet with controversial takes on PAK star during 1st Test

'Another muscle he needs to develop': Ramiz, Sohail burn internet with controversial takes on PAK star during 1st Test

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jul 19, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Former cricketer Aamer Sohail courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star.

When Pakistan's Aamer Sohail did something unnecessary in the 1996 World Cup, he was cleaned up by former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad. This time, the outspoken ex-Pakistani cricketer and full-time cricket pundit has somewhat become a public enemy for his outrageous remarks about Pakistan's young pace ace - Naseem Shah. It all happened when Sohail was joined by former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on commentary during Pakistan's 1st Test match against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle.

Aamer Sohail has courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star(AFP-Getty Images)
Aamer Sohail has courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star(AFP-Getty Images)

Tasked to extend Pakistan's lead over Sri Lanka with an on-song Saud Shakeel, tailender Naseem faced 78 balls in his patient knock. However, the Pakistan tailender was mocked by Sohail when Ramiz started discussing Naseem's batting on-air. “Naseem doesn't have any problem developing the batting muscle,” Raja said. “There is another muscle he needs to develop, the brain muscle. He will become a better cricketer and bowler,” Sohail replied.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar drops special message for Saud Shakeel as PAK star breaks multiple records with sublime double ton vs SL

Ramiz, Sohail take aim at Naseem on-air

Sohail's distasteful remarks have sparked a debate on social media. "Is this the same Aamir Sohail that once said to an Indian bowler, “Fetch!” on hitting his ball for a boundary, and then got out on the next delivery?," one Twitter user trolled Sohail. "Commentary is not pleasing to ears," another user added. Talking about the match, Shakeel's career-best knock helped Babar Azam and Co. in posting a massive total on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

While Babar (13), Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Abdullah Shafique (19) played forgetful knocks, middle-order batter Shakeel remained unbeaten on 208 off 361 balls. Shakeel has become the first Pakistan batter to slam a double hundred in Sri Lanka. The star batter shattered multiple records with his match-changing knock for the visitors. Shakeel remained unbeaten on 208 as Pakistan were all out for 461 in 121.2 overs.

Sri Lanka finished Day 3 on 14 for no loss as the hosts are behind 135 runs in their 2nd innings at Galle. “When I went in to bat, I wanted to attack,” Shakeel said. “If I had tried to be defensive we would have got bowled out for 150. That's the reason I attacked and was able to take the game deep,” he added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out