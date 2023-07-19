'Another muscle he needs to develop': Ramiz, Sohail burn internet with controversial takes on PAK star during 1st Test

When Pakistan's Aamer Sohail did something unnecessary in the 1996 World Cup, he was cleaned up by former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad. This time, the outspoken ex-Pakistani cricketer and full-time cricket pundit has somewhat become a public enemy for his outrageous remarks about Pakistan's young pace ace - Naseem Shah. It all happened when Sohail was joined by former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on commentary during Pakistan's 1st Test match against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle. Aamer Sohail has courted controversy by issuing questionable remarks against the Pakistan star(AFP-Getty Images)

Tasked to extend Pakistan's lead over Sri Lanka with an on-song Saud Shakeel, tailender Naseem faced 78 balls in his patient knock. However, the Pakistan tailender was mocked by Sohail when Ramiz started discussing Naseem's batting on-air. “Naseem doesn't have any problem developing the batting muscle,” Raja said. “There is another muscle he needs to develop, the brain muscle. He will become a better cricketer and bowler,” Sohail replied.

Ramiz, Sohail take aim at Naseem on-air

Sohail's distasteful remarks have sparked a debate on social media. "Is this the same Aamir Sohail that once said to an Indian bowler, “Fetch!” on hitting his ball for a boundary, and then got out on the next delivery?," one Twitter user trolled Sohail. "Commentary is not pleasing to ears," another user added. Talking about the match, Shakeel's career-best knock helped Babar Azam and Co. in posting a massive total on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

While Babar (13), Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Abdullah Shafique (19) played forgetful knocks, middle-order batter Shakeel remained unbeaten on 208 off 361 balls. Shakeel has become the first Pakistan batter to slam a double hundred in Sri Lanka. The star batter shattered multiple records with his match-changing knock for the visitors. Shakeel remained unbeaten on 208 as Pakistan were all out for 461 in 121.2 overs.

Sri Lanka finished Day 3 on 14 for no loss as the hosts are behind 135 runs in their 2nd innings at Galle. “When I went in to bat, I wanted to attack,” Shakeel said. “If I had tried to be defensive we would have got bowled out for 150. That's the reason I attacked and was able to take the game deep,” he added.

