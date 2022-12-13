"Ranji final loss last year will inspire Mumbai"

Amol Muzumdar liked to keep things simple, be it during his playing days or while commentating. He has stuck to the same principle ever since donning the coach’s hat.

Last season—his first in charge of the Mumbai team—the start wasn’t great as the domestic giants couldn't get past the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy but that didn’t waver his belief or confidence in his methods.

Soon enough, a young Mumbai team put in a fine display in the Ranji Trophy, losing to Madhya Pradesh in the final. Muzumdar’s backing has given youngsters the confidence and it has reflected in team’s approach this season. Their aggressive brand of cricket has seen them win the Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time ever and make it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

As Mumbai start their quest for their 42nd Ranji title against Andhra from Tuesday, the 48-year-old Muzumdar spoke about his coaching style, the journey so far and the key methods of handling young players. Excerpts:

Can you talk about the journey this season?

Preparations have been really good. To be very honest, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy win was an historic one considering we hadn't won the tournament ever. There was a conscious effort to play better T20 cricket. I’m really proud of this team. We started off in September and the hard work put in by the players, the support staff, the selectors and the administrators…everything combined well and we finally got the result in the Mushtaq Ali. In Vijay Hazare, I don’t want to give excuses but we didn’t have enough time after Mushtaq Ali (to prepare) but eventually we did make it till pre-quarters.

Can you pinpoint the factors that helped in getting the impressive results?

It has always been in my ethos that you need to keep the core of the team together. We cannot keep chopping and changing too much. If the core is strong, if it’s together all the time (it helps). We can have couple of changes here and there according to the requirements of the tournament. Our core is strong, playing together for a while and it’s a good thing as far as combination is concerned.

How easy or difficult is it to guide a team of youngsters?

You got to be a youngster to understand a youngster. Whenever I want to step in, I do step in. But then they do have the freedom to express. I have always been of the opinion that you need to have that freedom, you need to believe in these youngsters a lot more.

How has coaching evolved from when you were a player?

It’s very simple. You have to manage a lot of these guys but at the same time, I tend to enjoy their (youngsters') company. The basic thing of coaching I feel, you need to enjoy your time. When you step on the ground, you need to keep thinking about what is happening over there and that’s been the case with probably with me. But I have grown up in an era of (Late Ramakant) Achrekar Sir. So, everything he taught us during our playing days, I just try to pass it on to these guys. That’s my job. I’m trying to do the best I can to help the guys out.

Nowadays, the fielding sessions are different (more robust). The batting volume is quite huge. You need to be organised. They (the players) liked things organised. But at the same time, you need to be aware of certain things. More importantly, we need to do it with a smile…that has changed a little bit since I was playing. There needs to be some fun and smile on the faces.

How much is technology or data analysis part of your coaching philosophy?

It’s a part of the coaching circuit but in the end it’s a tool. I don’t like to get addicted to it, I don’t like to get too inclined towards it. Because what you see is what I believe and sometimes numbers are not exactly what you want to see in a player. Yes, of course, it can give you a brief of what is happening around. I do use it, if at all I feel there is a need for the player to see it himself, then only I pass it on. Otherwise, my usage is restricted. I don’t want to be over dependent on it but you need to use it very sporadically, judiciously.

The loss in the last season’s Ranji Trophy final must have been difficult. How pumped up is the team going into the new season?

That’s gone now, that’s history. That loss did hurt a lot of players and I could see it in the dressing room. It will for sure serve as an inspiration while entering the new season and there is no doubt about it.

How advantageous it is to have an experienced campaigner like Ajinkya Rahane leading?

Ajinkya has been a fantastic leader. On the field he always offers 110 per cent and that makes my life a lot easier. He helps youngsters keep their emotions in check. He is an inspiration to all the youngsters; he is a leader.

Is it safe to Achrekar sir was the inspiration when you decided to take up coaching?

Absolutely! There are others as well like Late Vasoo Paranjape, Anna Vaidya…they are among the legends who have donned the coaching hat in Mumbai but I think you know everyone is equally important. But I feel Achrekar sir was very close to me. I think he has been my go-to person. Although he is not here, his coaching methods are what I keep turning to. I think it was the correct time for me to get into coaching, giving back to Mumbai cricket. That has always been my thought process and there wasn’t a better time than when I got it (the coach’s job)… now I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

