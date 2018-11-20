Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 1
Catch all the action from the opening day of the third round of the Ranji Trophy from across the country with our live updates.
10:43 hrs IST
Bowlers on a roll across venues
10:20 hrs IST
Mumbai strike early
09:46 hrs IST
Jharkhand put Rajasthan on the mat
09:36 hrs IST
Bengal in trouble
09:10 hrs IST
TOSS NEWS
09:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and that poses a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams — Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry — did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.
The fast bowlers have looked in control on the opening day of the third round across venues in the Ranji Trophy games.
WICKET! Over: 18.3 M K Lomror 20(55) ct Md Nazim b Varun Aaron, Team Rajasthan 32/4 #JHAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
WICKET! Over: 23.1 Abhishek Kumar Raman 40(79) lbw Warrier, Bengal 57/3 #BENvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
End Of Over 20 - Team Uttarakhand 53/4 Saurabh Rawat 7(30) Rajat Bhatia 9(11) @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
WICKET! Over: 25.6 Sibsankar Roy 16(52) lbw Biplab Samantaray, Assam 46/4 #ASMvODI @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Mumbai strike early
With Karnataka batting first, it was important for Mumbai to start well and they have done just that.
End Of Over 10 - Karnataka 25/1 Nischal D 15(37) Kaunain Abbas 1(12) #KARvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Jharkhand put Rajasthan on the mat
Having won the toss and elected to bowl, Jharkhand have been on the top of their game as the Rajasthan batting has looked shaky.
WICKET! Over: 8.2 Robin Bist 3(18) ct Sumit Kumar b Ajay Yadav, Team Rajasthan 9/3 #JHAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Bengal in trouble
Bengal have not started well against Kerala and that will be a worry for skipper Manoj Tiwary.
WICKET! Over: 6.1 Sudip Chatterjee 0(3) ct Sanju Samson b Warrier, Bengal 11/2 #BENvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
A round-up of the toss ahead of the start of the key encounters.
Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to bat #KARvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Tripura Won the Toss & elected to bat #JKvTPA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Gujarat Won the Toss & elected to bat #GUJvSAU @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Tamil Nadu Won the Toss & elected to Field #APvTN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to bat #VIDvBDA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Goa Won the Toss & elected to Field #HARvGOA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Punjab Won the Toss & elected to bat #MPvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Hyderabad Won the Toss & elected to bat #HYDvDEL @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Services Won the Toss & elected to bat #SERvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field #CHHvRLW @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Sikkim Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Jharkhand Won the Toss & elected to Field #JHAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Kerala Won the Toss & elected to Field #BENvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Manipur Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Nagaland Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
Odisha Won the Toss & elected to Field #ASMvODI @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018
It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance.
Round III of the @paytm #RanjiTrophy will begin tomorrow. We will have three matches broadcast on @StarSportsIndia and @hotstartweets — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 19, 2018
📺 - Assam v Odisha
🖥️ - Gujarat v Saurashtra
🖥️ 2 - Bengal v Kerala
Live scoring of all matches on https://t.co/pQRlXkk7g4