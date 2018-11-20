Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 1

It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and that poses a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams — Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry — did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3, Day 1 updates:

10:20 hrs IST Mumbai strike early With Karnataka batting first, it was important for Mumbai to start well and they have done just that. End Of Over 10 - Karnataka 25/1 Nischal D 15(37) Kaunain Abbas 1(12) #KARvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018





09:46 hrs IST Jharkhand put Rajasthan on the mat Having won the toss and elected to bowl, Jharkhand have been on the top of their game as the Rajasthan batting has looked shaky. WICKET! Over: 8.2 Robin Bist 3(18) ct Sumit Kumar b Ajay Yadav, Team Rajasthan 9/3 #JHAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018





09:36 hrs IST Bengal in trouble Bengal have not started well against Kerala and that will be a worry for skipper Manoj Tiwary. WICKET! Over: 6.1 Sudip Chatterjee 0(3) ct Sanju Samson b Warrier, Bengal 11/2 #BENvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 20, 2018



