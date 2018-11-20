Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 1

Catch all the action from the opening day of the third round of the Ranji Trophy from across the country with our live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 20, 2018 10:46 IST
highlights

It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and that poses a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams — Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry — did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 3, Day 1 updates:

10:43 hrs IST

Bowlers on a roll across venues

The fast bowlers have looked in control on the opening day of the third round across venues in the Ranji Trophy games.

10:20 hrs IST

Mumbai strike early

With Karnataka batting first, it was important for Mumbai to start well and they have done just that.

09:46 hrs IST

Jharkhand put Rajasthan on the mat

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, Jharkhand have been on the top of their game as the Rajasthan batting has looked shaky.

09:36 hrs IST

Bengal in trouble

Bengal have not started well against Kerala and that will be a worry for skipper Manoj Tiwary.

09:10 hrs IST

TOSS NEWS

A round-up of the toss ahead of the start of the key encounters.

09:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance.