Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 3 Day 2

It is time for the third round of the Ranji Trophy. Two rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The new teams did feature in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy, but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.

09:00 hrs IST Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day’s action in the third round of the Ranji Trophy. While bowlers dominated the proceedings on the opening day, it will be interesting to see if the game is back in the court of the batsmen on the second morning. Varun Aaron was a stand-out performer as he picked a fifer while Kerala’s Basil Thampi also looked in fine rhythm as he derailed the Bengal batting line-up. Parvez Rasool also emerged with impressive figures of 5/30 as Jammu and Kashmir bundled out Tripura for just 124 runs in a Group C tie in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy Siddharth’s brilliant 104-run knock helped Karnataka reach 263/4 on the first day against Mumbai in a Group A match.



