Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Updates, Day 2: Minnows look to fightback
Ranji Trophy Live: Follow the action of the day two of the first round of matches of the Ranji Trophy through our live blog.
-
10:00 hrs IST
Uttarakhand all-out, Rajasthan four down
-
09:45 hrs IST
Uttarakhand on the verge of getting dimissed
-
09:30 hrs IST
Nagaland go past 200, Odisha look to consolidate
-
09:10 hrs IST
Sikkim cross 300
-
08:50 hrs IST
Day 2 begins
Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad hit dogged half-centuries to propel Mumbai to 278 for five on the opening day of their group A Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways here Thursday. While Surya (83) missed out on a hundred, Siddhesh, who wore an anti-pollution mask to combat the toxic Delhi air, remained unbeaten on 80 with 11 boundaries to his credit. Meanhwhile, wicketkeeper batsman Chetan Bist scored an unbeaten 146 in Rajasthan’s 300 for 3 against Jammu and Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy group C encounter. Chetan hit 22 boundaries in his 246-ball knock adding 87 for the third wicket with elder brother Robin Bist (39). The junior Bist also added 86 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with former skippe Ashok Menaria (45 batting).
Follow the live updates of the matches below -
Uttarakhand all-out, Rajasthan four down
Uttarakhand have been dismissed afetr taking a big lead against Bihar. While as for Rajasthan, Ashok Menaria gets caught out after completing his half-century.
WICKET! Over: 71.3 Sunny 1(11) Run Out Kumar Rajnish, Team Uttarakhand 227/10 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
WICKET! Over: 96.3 Ashok Menaria 59(87) ct Paras Sharma b Mohammed Mudhasir, Team Rajasthan 329/4 #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Shantanu Mishra 50 runs in 143 balls (6x4, 0x6) Odisha 286/8 #ODIvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/Y5itYcvzLD— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Uttarakhand on the verge of getting dimissed
Ashutosh has scalped his fourth wicket of the innings for Bihar as they are on the cusp of dismissing them in the first innings. But Uttarakhand have already taken a huge first innings lead after bundling out Bihar for just 60 on day 1.
Ashutosh Aman 4 WICKETS! (18.3-9-22-4), Team Uttarakhand 206/9 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Nagaland go past 200, Odisha look to consolidate
Nagaland have done well so far to go past the 200-run mark in the match and will look to build on it. As for Odisha, Shantanu Mishra is leading their charge as they eye a big first innings total against Haryana.
Nagaland 200/5 in 44.4 Overs @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/Yatrom0Lnp— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Odisha 253/6 in 93.1 Overs #ODIvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/Y5itYcvzLD— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Sikkim cross 300
Sikkim have managed to go past the 300-run mark in their first innings, while Lamare slams a half-century for Meghalaya.
Sikkim 303/9 in 90.1 Overs @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/0ZZthTXRaM— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
End Of Over 30 - Meghalaya 115/7, Trail By 51 Runs, J J Lamare 52(91) Dippu 0(8) @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018
Day 2 begins
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the second day of the first round of Ranji Trophy matches. We will try to get you updates from all the matches that are being played across the country. Meghalaya have gotten off to a bad start here.
WICKET! Over: 27.2 A Singhania 32(36) lbw Subhash , Meghalaya 110/7 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018