LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Updates, Day 2: Minnows look to fightback

Ranji Trophy Live: Follow the action of the day two of the first round of matches of the Ranji Trophy through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 02, 2018 10:11 IST
highlights

Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad hit dogged half-centuries to propel Mumbai to 278 for five on the opening day of their group A Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways here Thursday. While Surya (83) missed out on a hundred, Siddhesh, who wore an anti-pollution mask to combat the toxic Delhi air, remained unbeaten on 80 with 11 boundaries to his credit. Meanhwhile, wicketkeeper batsman Chetan Bist scored an unbeaten 146 in Rajasthan’s 300 for 3 against Jammu and Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy group C encounter. Chetan hit 22 boundaries in his 246-ball knock adding 87 for the third wicket with elder brother Robin Bist (39). The junior Bist also added 86 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with former skippe Ashok Menaria (45 batting).

Follow the live updates of the matches below -

10:00 hrs IST

Uttarakhand all-out, Rajasthan four down

Uttarakhand have been dismissed afetr taking a big lead against Bihar. While as for Rajasthan, Ashok Menaria gets caught out after completing his half-century.

09:45 hrs IST

Uttarakhand on the verge of getting dimissed

Ashutosh has scalped his fourth wicket of the innings for Bihar as they are on the cusp of dismissing them in the first innings. But Uttarakhand have already taken a huge first innings lead after bundling out Bihar for just 60 on day 1.

09:30 hrs IST

Nagaland go past 200, Odisha look to consolidate

Nagaland have done well so far to go past the 200-run mark in the match and will look to build on it. As for Odisha,  Shantanu Mishra is leading their charge as they eye a big first innings total against Haryana.

09:10 hrs IST

Sikkim cross 300

Sikkim have managed to go past the 300-run mark in their first innings, while Lamare slams a half-century for Meghalaya.

08:50 hrs IST

Day 2 begins

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the second day of the first round of Ranji Trophy matches. We will try to get you updates from all the matches that are being played across the country. Meghalaya have gotten off to a bad start here.