Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Updates, Day 2: Minnows look to fightback

Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad hit dogged half-centuries to propel Mumbai to 278 for five on the opening day of their group A Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways here Thursday. While Surya (83) missed out on a hundred, Siddhesh, who wore an anti-pollution mask to combat the toxic Delhi air, remained unbeaten on 80 with 11 boundaries to his credit. Meanhwhile, wicketkeeper batsman Chetan Bist scored an unbeaten 146 in Rajasthan’s 300 for 3 against Jammu and Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy group C encounter. Chetan hit 22 boundaries in his 246-ball knock adding 87 for the third wicket with elder brother Robin Bist (39). The junior Bist also added 86 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with former skippe Ashok Menaria (45 batting).

Follow the live updates of the matches below -

09:45 hrs IST Uttarakhand on the verge of getting dimissed Ashutosh has scalped his fourth wicket of the innings for Bihar as they are on the cusp of dismissing them in the first innings. But Uttarakhand have already taken a huge first innings lead after bundling out Bihar for just 60 on day 1. Ashutosh Aman 4 WICKETS! (18.3-9-22-4), Team Uttarakhand 206/9 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 2, 2018



