Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals Day 2 Live score and updates

Live Updates: Rinku Singh struck a fluent century to guide Uttar Pradesh to 340 for seven in their first innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra. Free from national duty, India’s middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is turning out for Saurashtra in the last-eight encounter. Kerala hit back to reduce Gujarat to 97 for 4 after being bowled out for 185 in 39.3 overs.

