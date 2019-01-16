 Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals Day 2 Live score and updates
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals Day 2 Live score and updates

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the highlights from the second day of the quarter-final matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 16, 2019 11:32 IST
highlights

Live Updates: Rinku Singh struck a fluent century to guide Uttar Pradesh to 340 for seven in their first innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra. Free from national duty, India’s middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is turning out for Saurashtra in the last-eight encounter. Kerala hit back to reduce Gujarat to 97 for 4 after being bowled out for 185 in 39.3 overs.

Follow Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals Day 2 Live score and updates here -

11:32 hrs IST

Karnataka 95/4 against Rajasthan

11:31 hrs IST

Uttar Pradesh all out

11:30 IST IST

Kerala in control

 

09:00 IST

Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals with all eyes on Cheteshwar Pujara who will be playing for Saurashtra after finishing his national team duties. In the same match, Rinku Singh made 150 off just 181 balls with the help of 19 boundaries to take Uttar Pradesh out of trouble after the hosts were reduced to 54 for 4 at one stage on the first day of the four-day match.