Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals Day 2 Live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the highlights from the second day of the quarter-final matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.
11:32 hrs IST
Karnataka 95/4 against Rajasthan
11:31 hrs IST
Uttar Pradesh all out
11:30 IST IST
Kerala in control
09:00 IST
Live Updates: Rinku Singh struck a fluent century to guide Uttar Pradesh to 340 for seven in their first innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra. Free from national duty, India’s middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is turning out for Saurashtra in the last-eight encounter. Kerala hit back to reduce Gujarat to 97 for 4 after being bowled out for 185 in 39.3 overs.
End Of Over 30 - Karnataka 95/4, Trail By 129 Runs, Siddharth K V 40(67) Shreyas Gopal 4(1) #KARvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2019
End Innings: Uttar Pradesh - 385/10 in 103.3 overs (Saurabh Kumar 55 off 83, Yash Dayal 0 off 2) #SAUvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2019
End Innings: Gujarat - 162/10 in 51.4 overs (R B Kalaria 36 off 54, A Nagwaswalla 0 off 7) #KERvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF4— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2019
Welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals with all eyes on Cheteshwar Pujara who will be playing for Saurashtra after finishing his national team duties. In the same match, Rinku Singh made 150 off just 181 balls with the help of 19 boundaries to take Uttar Pradesh out of trouble after the hosts were reduced to 54 for 4 at one stage on the first day of the four-day match.