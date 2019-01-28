 Ranji Trophy 2018 Semi-final Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semi-final Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semi-final Live Score: Catch all the live updates from the match between Karnataka and Saurashtra

By HT Correspondent | Jan 28, 2019 09:56 IST
highlights

Live updates: Sheldon Jackson has departed, but there is Cheteshwar Pujara who is anchoring the chase perfectly. Saurashtra are favourites to enter the finals, do Karnataka have a surprise in store for us?

9:54 hrs IST

SAU- 238/4, Saurashtra need 41 runs

Sheldon Jackson has been castled by Vinay Kumar after reaching his 100. Can Karnatake put the cat among the pigeons?