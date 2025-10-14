Ranji Trophy a level-playing field this season

MUMBAI: The Ranji Trophy kicks off on Wednesday at multiple venues with defending champions Vidarbha facing an easy clash against Nagaland. Among the tougher opening round games, Saurashtra play Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh are pitted against Punjab, Mumbai face Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu host Jharkhand and Kerala meet Maharashtra. Mumbau will be stonger this season with Sarfaraz Khan and younger brother Musheer available. (PTI)

But any pre-tournament favourites? About a decade ago, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were straightforward choices. Not any longer.

It is the impact Vidarbha have had on the premier first-class tournament. From the time they won the first time in 2017-18, from among the fancied teams, only Mumbai have won it. The Ranji Trophy has seen some new winners since in Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha have won it thrice, including last season.

“Now you can’t say that 90 per cent Mumbai will win. Now, every team has a 50-50 chance. It can happen that Assam will win it. The standard is almost the same, or the difference could be marginal,” said domestic coaching stalwart Chandrakant Pandit, who will guide Madhya Pradesh again, as he assessed the field.

It is a period of dark horses. The powerhouses are wary of the unknown sides that could challenge them. Pandit was instrumental in the change in Vidarbha’s mindset, instilling belief in the side to help win their first two Ranji titles in successive seasons.

What is happening to the fancied teams? They still have formidable line-ups but the gap has reduced. No one is overawed by reputations. Last season, the unprecedented success of Kerala (runners-up) and Jammu & Kashmir (quarter-finalists) proved it.

For Pandit, with the right experts to guide, teams are able to match the best. Kerala have done well under coach Amay Khurasia. The experienced captain-coach pair of Paras Dogra and Ajay Sharma helped J&K stun Mumbai and Baroda last season.

“One of the major reasons I feel all states are doing better is that there is no fear factor, it doesn’t matter who is playing in front of them – Karnataka hai, Mumbai hai, no problem. Earlier, playing against Mumbai meant (Sunil) Gavaskar or Tendulkar ko kaise out karna hai? (how to get them out). That thought process has changed. Now, it is, we will win, and even if we don’t, no problem,” says Pandit, who lists exposure to players from various teams in IPL and India A teams among the reasons for growing belief.

It is no more about the big players. Vidarbha, MP or Saurashtra command respect among all opposition not just because they have been recent champions, but the solid work on the field. Vidarbha have already served an early warning with an all-round show in the Irani Cup win against a strong Rest of India.

Vidarbha left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, the leading wicket-taker last year with 69 scalps, believes their strength lies in team spirit. “I will not say we are the strongest team in India, I feel we are the most disciplined cricketers overall in India, because of our structure, our team bonding. We play with unity and because of that we defeat the strongest teams,” said Dubey recently.

Karun Nair, who excelled as a professional player for Vidarbha in the last two seasons, has switched back to Karnataka and that can upset the balance in batting. “I read that if Karun Nair is not here, how will we win the Irani Cup. We won it. So, it’s not that if a player leaves, it will leave a big hole. We have enough good players, and even if we don’t have a professional, we can do well. But yes, having a professional is an added benefit because you get experience with them, get to learn new things.”

Mumbai, the 42-time champions, will be stronger with Sarfaraz Khan and younger brother Musheer available. Mumbai missed the two run machines last season. Sarfaraz was mostly on national duty while Musheer was recovering from an injury suffered in a road accident. Allrounder Shivam Dubey though will miss the opener in Srinagar due to a back problem.

A season ago, an opener against J&K would have been seen as an easy outing. After J&K’s outright win on Mumbai’s home turf last season, they will have to be at their best in Srinagar. J&K’s pace attack is not easy to handle in helpful conditions. Umran Malik is making an injury comeback while Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Charak are seasoned bowlers.