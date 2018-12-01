Ranji Trophy: Bengal snatch one-wicket win against Tamil Nadu

Bengal snatched an exciting one-wicket win against Tamil Nadu to earn six points in a Ranji Trophy Group ‘B’ match at the M A Chidambaram stadium here Saturday.

Bengal moved to 12 points and second spot in the points table with its first win of the season.

Requiring 216 for victory, the visitors scraped home in a tense finish as Tamil Nadu spinner Rahil S Shah came up with another five-wicket haul to keep the team in the hunt.

Praditpa Pramanik was the hero for Bengal with a knock of 25 (97 balls, 1X6) as he batted with determination under pressure to guide the team home.

Tamil Nadu mounted pressure on the Bengal batsmen with Shah being the dangerman but they came through showing skills to play on a wearing wicket.

The home side began the day looking for wickets and earned early success when the Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary, the key man in the chase, fell leg-before wicket to T Natarajan for 25.

It was anyone’s game as Bengal needed over 100 runs to secure a win.

Sudip Chaterjee (40) brought his experience to the fore and scored important runs as the team inched forward.

Tamil Nadu fought back by taking a clutch of wickets as Shah removed Anustup Majumdar, Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee and Shreevats Goswami to leave Bengal tottering at 150 for 7.

Sudip Chatterjee and Pramanik added 55 runs a little over 25 overs, keeping the attack-minded TN bowlers at bay, to bring Bengal closer.

Chatterjee was stumped by N Jagadeesan with Bengal nine runs short of the target to produce more drama.

Ashoke Dinda (1) was run out by Shah with two runs to get.

However, Pramanik and No.11 batsman Ishan Porel scampered through a leg-bye to seal a memorable victory, the first of the season for Bengal.

Bengal opener Abhishek Kumar Raman was named man of the match for his knocks of 98 and 53 on a tough wicket for batsmen.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 263 all out and 141 all out lost to Bengal 189 all out and 216 for 9 in 82.5 overs (Abhishek Kumar Raman 53, Sudip Chatterjee 40, Pradipta Pramanik 25 not out, Rahil Shah 5 for 68).

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:55 IST