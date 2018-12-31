Ranji Trophy: Bisht slams maiden triple ton; Puducherry rout Manipur inside two days

Former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht cracked a maiden triple century, an unbeaten 301, to put Meghalaya on top against Sikkim in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

At the close of play on Day 2, Meghalaya were 555/3 with a comfortable 336-run first innings lead.

The diminutive 32-year-old toyed with the Sikkim attack hitting 48 fours and one six in his whirlwind knock that came at an incredible strike rate of 102.73 at the KIIT Stadium.

Opener Raj Biswa stood tall at the other end with a solid 175 from 321 balls (25x4) as the duo continued their overnight stand to add 433 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sikkim batsman Milind Kumar, who scored a century in the first innings, took the only wicket of the day as their bowlers endured a tough outing with Meghalaya scoring at 4.74 runs per over.

At the Anantapur Cricket Ground in Andhra, Puducherry rode on Pankaj Singh’s eight-wicket match haul to seal a bonus-point victory over Manipur inside two days.

They claimed seven points to temporarily jump past Bihar to second place with 32 points.

Resuming on 150/2, Puducherry were bowled out for 238 in 78.2 overs.

Manipur were then bundled out for 118 in the second innings setting a paltry 13-run target which Puducherry easily chased in 1.1 overs, sealing a thumping 10-wicket win.

Pankaj Singh was the pick of Puducherry bowlers taking 4/20 while captain D Rohit chipped in with 3/22 in Manipur’s second innings.

Brief Scores In Anantapur: Manipur 132 and 118; 31.5 overs (Yashpal Singh 52; Pankaj Singh 4/20). Puducherry 238; 78.2 overs (Sai Karthik 55, Saiju Titus 42, Fabid Ahmed 41; Thokchom Kishan 4/65, Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/48) and 13 for no loss. Puducherry won by 10 wickets. Points Puducherry 7, Manipur 0. In Bhubaneswar: Sikkim 219. Meghalaya 555/3; 117 overs (Puneet Bisht 301, Raj Biswa 175).

In Dimapur: Arunachal Pradesh 135 and 98/7; 43 overs (Arbar Kazi 4/12). Nagaland 377/9 declared; 77.1 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 131, Paras Sehrawat 112, Sedezhalie Rupero 65; Deendyal Upadhyay 4/84, Licha Tehi 3/80).

In Jorhat: Bihar 389/7; 90 overs (Ashutosh Aman 108 batting, MD Rahmatullah 99; Lalhruai Ralte 4/88). Mizoram 77; 35.5 overs (Akhil Rajput 49; Samar Quadri 6/19, Abhijeet Saket 3/26) and following on 81/5; 38 overs (Taruwar Kohli 31 batting).

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 21:37 IST