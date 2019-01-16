Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara falls cheaply, Saurashtra in trouble at 170/7 against Uttar Pradesh

Young Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi did what Australia bowlers could not do for majority of the Test series Down Under - dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply as the hosts reduced Saurashtra to 170 for seven on day two of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Lucknow on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh, resuming day two at 340 for seven, went on to make 385 all out in 103.3 overs with Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat taking a five-wicket haul.

The home team’s pacers - Mavi (3/39), Ankit Rajpoot (2/58), and Yash Dayal (2/35) - then ripped through the visitors’ batting. Saurashtra trail Uttar Pradesh by 215 runs going into day three.

While Rajpoot struck off successive balls to reduce the opposition to 35 for two, Mavi took two towards the end of the day including the wicket of opener Harvik Desai, the innings - top scorer so far with 84.

However, his most prized wicket was of Pujara (11), who came into the game fresh from his stellar showing in Australia where he scored three hundreds to help India win their maiden Test series Down Under. Pujara lasted only 28 balls and his innings comprised two fours.

Prerak Mankad frustrated Uttar Pradesh with an unbeaten 42 and was batting alongside Dharmendrasinh Jadeja at stumps.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 21:02 IST