Ranji Trophy, day 2: Jammu and Kashmir bowler Mohammed Mudhasir scripts history against Rajasthan

History was created on the second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as Jammu and Kashmir bowler fast bowler Mohammed Mudhasir took the first hat-trick of the season against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

Mudhasir trapped Chetan Bist, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Rahul Chahar, and Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq to become the only the second player to take wickets in four successive balls in Ranji Trophy history.

He also became the first bowler in professional cricket to get rid of 4 batsmen by trapping them in front.

From 329 for 3 Rajasthan collapsed spectacularly to 330 for 8. They were eventually dismissed for 379 as Mudhasir finished with 5 for 90 in his 29 overs. Chetan Bist starred with the bat as he scored 159 runs and Ashok Menaria gave him good support with a bright 59.

However, Jammu and Kashmir could not drive home the momentum as the batting collapsed and they were tottering at 186 for seven at stumps. Mudhasir was unbeaten on 15 and he will be the key man with the bat on day 2.

Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq and Rahul Chahar were the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan with three wickets each. Irfan Pathan, who now plays for Jammu and Kashmir, could not shine with either the bat or ball.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 19:02 IST