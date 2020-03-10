Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Live updates: Saurashtra resume batting after Lunch

cricket

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:06 IST

Ranji final live updates: Saurashtra have made a bright start on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final as they went to Lunch without losing any wickets. Vasavda and Pujara resumed batting and took Saurashtra to 278/5 before going for Lunch. The first day of the final in Rajkot lived up to the expectations as both Saurashtra and Bengal produced some compelling cricket. Hosts Saurashtra were given a solid start by their top three batsmen as Avi Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja slammed half-centuries. Bengal bowled hit back in the second session with medium-pacer Akash Deep picking three crucial wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara had to retire hurt due to dehydration.

Bengal vs Saurashtra, LIVE updates:

12:58 hrs: Saurashtra batsmen have come out to resume their innings after Lunch.

12:27 hrs: The first session firmly belonged to the defending champions as they hit 72 runs in the first session with Pujara and Vasavda on the crease. Saurashtra are on 278/5 at Lunch.