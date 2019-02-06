Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Vidarbha vs Saurashtra : Unadkat, Jadeja bring Saurashtra back, Vidarbha 5 down
Catch all the live updates from the final match between Vidarbha and Saurashtra at Nagpur.
10:38 hrs IST
Vidarbha 5 down
10:22 hrs IST
Jadeja strikes
9:59 hrs IST
Satish looking good
9:30 hrs IST
Unadkat starts proceedings
Live updates: After earning a crucial 5-run lead Vidarbha would want to press home the advantage on a pitch which will have plenty of assistance for the spinners and will also keep low for the seam bowlers. Jaydev Unadkat and team need to chip away at the wickets, but then there is that man, Wasim Jaffer who will be determined to stamp his class all over this match.
Vidarbha 5 down
Unadkat is pumped, Jadeja is on fire and Vidarbha are 5 down. Sensational period of play for Saurashtra as they have picked up 3 quick wickets including Wasim Jaffer. Vidarbha lead by 84 runs
Jadeja strikes
The arm ball gets the job done, brings Satish forward who looks to play around the front pad, but is beaten on the inside edge and he has been adjudged out. Jadeja has brought his side back in this game
Satish looking good
He is watching the ball closely and has got his side off to a positive start on Day 4. This can get away from Saurashtra quickly if early wickets are not found
Unadkat starts proceedings
The captain gets things rolling. He needs to pick up wickets up front when the pitch is relatively fresh. Wasim Jaffer is out there and he will be the massive wicket for Saurashtra at this stage.