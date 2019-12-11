Prithvi Shaw registers third-fastest double hundred in Ranji Trophy

cricket

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:50 IST

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw knocked on the selectors’ door once again after he smacked his maiden double hundred in just 174 balls on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. The right-handed batsman was given a six-month ban for doping violation earlier this year. He made a return to cricket at the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 20-year-old impressed in the T20 tournament as hammered three half centuries in five matches.

Also read: Virat Kohli leads list of Google’s top trending Sports Personalities in 2019

Now, Shaw has once again put his name in the hat for selection in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand with a quickfire double ton in the Ranji opener. Shaw’s double ton is the third-fastest ever in Ranji Trophy history, only next to Ravi Shastri’s 123-ball double hundred and Rajesh Bohra’s 156-ball double-ton.

The youngster played in his natural attacking style, and completed his 9th first-class ton in just 84 deliveries. Shaw continued to plunder Baroda’s bowling attack and added 102 runs in the next 94 balls, before he was dismissed by Bhargav Bhatt for 202.

Shaw had also scored a half century in the first innings (66 runs in 62 balls). On the back of his performance, Mumbai extended their lead to 533 runs, before declaring the innings.

Also read: Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams - Windies coach speaks out on ’interesting’ rivalry

In reply, Baroda reached 74/3 at the end of day’s play, losing Aditya Waghmode, V S Bhosale and Vishnu Solanki. Mumbai need 7 wickets to win on the fourth and final day, which will be played on Thursday.

Shaw, who turned 20 last month, had promised that he will showcase a new version of himself. “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” he posted a video with the aforementioned caption.