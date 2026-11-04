Ranji Trophy: UP openers Adarsh, Madhav hit tons in 309-run stand vs Baroda

The UP pair surpassed the partnership record of 197 set by Shivam Chaudhary and Almas Shaukat in 2016. It helped UP take command with a day’s play left. Baroda had posted 355 in 115.3 overs after electing to bat.

Adarsh struck 162 (276b, 17x4, 3x6) and the seasoned Madhav 137 (279b, 15x4, 1x6) after resuming on 196 overnight, taking Uttar Pradesh to 455/8 at stumps, a first innings lead of 100 as Baroda bowlers struggled.

Uttar Pradesh openers Adarsh Singh and Madhav Kaushik struck centuries and piled up a 309-run partnership, the state’s highest opening stand in Ranji Trophy, on Day 3 of their Elite Group A tie against Baroda in Kanpur on Wednesday.

The hosts had made a solid start to their reply overnight, Adarsh and Madhav having taken UP to 196/0 in 55 overs at stumps on Day 2, 159 runs behind the Baroda total. Adarsh, unbeaten on 96, and Kaushik, on 90, blunted Baroda’s bowling.

Adarsh, a 20-year-old left-handed batter on his debut, batted with great composure, combining solid defence with well-timed boundaries. Kaushik, the more experienced, was equally resolute and the two went from strength to strength after completing their centuries.

“Scoring a hundred on debut has always been a big achievement, and it is a dream come true for me,” said Adarsh, a former India U-19 batter, after the day’s play. “I wanted to make a point for myself in this match. I kept my nerves under control, didn’t try anything special, and played every delivery on merit.”

The partnership occupied 90.1 overs, which also was a measure of mental discipline the openers displayed. Baroda’s attack, led by left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt and off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya struggled to find a way through as the openers absorbed pressure and rotated the strike.

The first wicket finally fell when Madhav was caught by wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel off Bhargav Bhatt. Adarsh fell leg before to Pithiya a few overs later, but UP continued to dominate. Skipper Aryan Juyal took over, making a composed 67 off 109 balls, striking five fours and a six, before he was trapped leg before by Pithiya. Rinku Singh made 23 off 36 deliveries.

The middle order, however, struggled with Karan Sharma out for 10. Siddarth Yadav fell for two and Prashant Veer for 14, both falling lbw to Pithiya. Shivam Mavi remained unbeaten on 13 and Kartik Yadav was yet to score.

Pithiya emerged Baroda’s most successful bowler, claiming 5/112 while the 36-year-old Bhatt took two wickets.

Brief scores: Baroda 355. Uttar Pradesh 455/8 in 133 ovs (Adarsh Singh 162, Madhav Kaushik 137, Arun Juyal 67, Bhargav Bhatt 2/138, Mahesh Pithiya 5/112).