Rashid Khan ecstatic after making All-Time T20 International Cricket XI

There seems to be no end of accolades and awards coming the way of Afghanistan’s teen spin sensation Rashid Khan.

Rashid, who was recently dubbed world’s best T20 spinner by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has now made it to ESPNCricinfo’s All-Time T20 International Cricket XI of the last 25 years.

Rashid was picked along with such greats of the game as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi among others.

Ecstatic at this unprecedented recognition, the 19-year-old wily Afghan spinner took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Delighted to be selected as The All-Time T20I XI of the last 25 years cricket and to be among top cricket players around the world. Thank you Jury and @ESPNcricinfo 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/k2GDwfu4SJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 23, 2018

Rashid has made a name for himself in the cricket world in a very short span of time. He has tasted success in various T20 leagues across the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Caribbean Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL, he was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and played a stellar role in taking the team to the final where they eventually lost to the Chennai Super Kings. With 21 wickets from 17 matches, he finished as the tournament’s second leading wicket taker.

He was also part of Afghanistan’s historic debut Test against India in Bengaluru but he failed to make much of an impression in a match that only lasted two full days.

He will be next seen in action when Afghanistan travel to the United Kingdom to play three T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland. The first T20 starts on August 22.

In his international career, Rashid has so far taken 100 wickets in 44 ODIs apart from claiming 57 scalps from 33 T20s. He is the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets breaking Australia pacer Mitchell Starc’s record.

ESPNCricinfo’s All-Time T20 XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Brendon McCullum, MS Dhoni, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Umar Gul, Lasith Malinga.