Rashid Latif alleges PSL ball-tampering row intentionally amplified: 'It is just like they did with The Hundred'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has stirred debate by claiming that controversies in cricket are sometimes deliberately amplified to boost tournament popularity, as he weighed in on the recent ball-tampering allegations in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rashid Latif has his say on the PSL ball-tampering row

Speaking in a YouTube video, Latif chose not to directly comment on the specifics of the incident but instead offered a broader perspective on how such controversies function. “I don't want to talk about ball tampering. Otherwise, I will have to talk about my playing days as it will be unfair to just talk about the current players,” he said, hinting at the long-standing nature of such issues in the sport.

Latif went on to suggest that controversies are often used as a publicity tool, drawing parallels with the entertainment industry. “If any film is coming out and you know that it will be flop, it is made into a controversy. Like they did with The Hundred when they said that no Pakistan player will be playing. No one knew The Hundred before that,” he remarked, pointing to how narratives can be shaped to attract attention.

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Linking this idea to the ongoing PSL situation, Latif added, “Now there is a controversy in PSL and it will become headlines. This news will not be relevant for more than 24 hours.” His comments imply that the current ball-tampering row may be short-lived but effective in keeping the league in public discourse.

The controversy emerged following a PSL clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, where allegations of ball tampering surfaced. However, key players including Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Latif’s remarks have added a new dimension to the debate, shifting focus from the incident itself to the broader role of controversy in modern sports leagues. While investigations and discussions around the alleged incident continue, his comments highlight how quickly such issues can dominate headlines and just as quickly fade away.