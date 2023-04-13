'Some hard decisions need to be...': Shastri blasts CSK batters after Dhoni, Jadeja fail to close out chase vs RR

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has castigated the world-class batting unit of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni failed to come up with the finishing touch in the final-over thriller against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rolling back to the good old days of producing memorable run-chases, Dhoni almost rescued CSK from a precarious situation against RR at the Chepauk in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Ravi Shastri has slammed the CSK batters after Dhoni and Jadeja failed to close out the run chase against RR(ANI-PTI)

Batting at the No.8 position for the Yellow Briagde, Dhoni teamed up with former CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja to stage an impressive comeback against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni smashed 32 off 17 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 25 off 15 balls. However, Dhoni's late batting blitz went in vain as pacer Sandeep Sharma successfully defended 21 runs in the final over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ALSO READ: ‘I would’ve hit it for six if…': Dhoni's huge revelation on Sandeep's last over; slams CSK batters for 'dot balls'

Talking about CSK's unsuccessful run chase on-air, former Indian head coach Shastri blamed the top-order batters for Chennai's defeat in the IPL 2023. "They (CSK) left it a bit too late, sometimes you need to take those hard decisions in the middle," Shastri said during the match commentary.

While in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad perished for 8 off 10 balls, Shivam Dube (8), Moeen Ali (7) and Ambati Rayudu (1) also registered forgetful scores against the Rajasthan Royals. Reflecting on CSK's heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the 2008 IPL winners, Dhoni also acknowledged that the Chennai top-order batters faced too many dot balls.

"There was not a lot in it for spinners, but in the middle period, there were too many dot balls. If the (ball) is stopping and turning off the surface, then it is fine. But that was not the case here. We (him and Ravindra Jadeja) were the last batting pair, early in the tournament, you can't go hard, keeping the NRR in mind as there were too many overs to go. We kept it slightly late in the middle overs. We could have taken more singles. And we couldn't go hard immediately," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON