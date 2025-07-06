Ravi Shastri 'can't believe' Shubman Gill's tactics after India's delayed start, Akash Deep proves him wrong immediately

On a rain-affected final day at Edgbaston, India found themselves racing not just against England, but against the clock and weather gods to level the series. With the hosts resuming on 72/3 and rain having washed over an hour's play already, the pressure was on the bowlers to deliver quick breakthroughs if India were to secure a win and draw level at 1-1 in the five-match contest. Akash Deep gave Indian an early breakthrough after rain delayed the start of Day 5 in the second Test(X)

It was at this juncture that Ravi Shastri, on commentary duty, questioned India’s bowling choice, specifically the absence of Mohammed Siraj from the attack. “I can’t believe that the senior-most bowler, the man who has taken the maximum number of wickets in this game, is not bowling,” Shastri said on air.

“Mohammed Siraj, six in the first innings, one in the second. He’s watching from mid-on as his junior partners are bowling. He’d be hoping they strike, otherwise he would be itching to get the ball.”

No sooner had the words left Shastri’s mouth than Akash Deep produced the moment of the session. With Pope looking to press forward to a shortish delivery outside off, the extra bounce caught him off guard. His low hands proved costly as the ball thudded into the back elbow and rolled onto the stumps. Deep exploded in celebration, roaring and leaping into the arms of his teammates, as India edged further ahead.

The early breakthrough on a rain-hit final day was a massive boost for the visitors, who ended Day 4 needing seven more wickets for victory.

A strong performance

India had earlier tightened the screws late on Saturday, with Siraj and Deep tearing through England’s top order with the new ball. Zak Crawley was dismissed for a duck, caught behind by substitute fielder Sai Sudharsan.

Duckett, after surviving a DRS call, was eventually bowled off an inside edge for 25. Deep followed up with a beauty to send Joe Root back for 6, leaving England on the back foot.

India’s imposing total of 587, powered by Shubman Gill’s record-breaking 269 and his 200+ partnerships with Jadeja and Washington Sundar, gave them a massive cushion. England are now four down and still need over 500 runs to win, putting the ball firmly in India's court.