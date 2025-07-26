Ravi Shastri doesn't hold back, shreds Shubman Gill's ‘tactics’ over Washington Sundar move: ‘What are you telling him?’

It took 68 overs for Shubman Gill to introduce Washington Sundar into the attack in the ongoing Manchester Test against England. The hosts are making merry as they are in a solid position of 544/7 in the first innings, with their lead extending to 186 in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Off-spinner Sundar had scalped four wickets in the second innings at Lord's, hence it was all the more surprising that Sundar wasn't trusted enough by the skipper. Washington Sundar scalped two wickets on Day 3 of the Manchester Test. (PTI)

Once Sundar was introduced into the attack, he dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, further highlighting Gill and his captaincy. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri didn't hold back as he gave a brutal assessment of Gill's captaincy, saying the call of not bowling Sundar enough was wrong on all levels.

He further called out the 25-year-old for making several tactical blunders in the Manchester Test, which has led to England gaining a significant advantage. At stumps on Day 3, England's score read 544/7 with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson unbeaten on 77 and 21, respectively.

“He took four wickets in the last game. Then you bring that bloke after 67, 69 overs. I mean, what does it tell that player? Here, I've taken four. I should be like a front-runner, bowling within the first 30, 35 overs. And you're getting me on after 69. And then he takes the first two wickets,” Shastri said on Sky Sports.

“So tactically, I thought they were found wanting. I thought Siraj should have taken the new ball yesterday. Instead of giving it to Kamboj, who's new, playing his first Test match. That let the pressure off England. Then the bouncer tactic, which they're 24 hours late. That should have been tried yesterday to see if they could have made further inroads. So tactically a lot was missing," he added.

Virat Kohli example

However, Shastri also stated that Shubman Gill will become a better captain as he learns from his experiences. He also highlighted the importance of the support staff and how the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel can help Gill.

“I'll cite an example of Virat when he took over. He was the other way, as far as Shubman goes. He was extra, ultra-aggressive. Where you had to, at times, from the dressing room, calm him down, especially with field placing. It was a case of as if you wanted five wickets every session of play. It doesn't happen,” said Shastri.

“Sometimes you've got to, you know, respect the conditions and set fields accordingly. And that's why I think the team management becomes now crucial in helping someone like Shubman Gill over the first year and a half. I think that is the key,” he added.

The former India head coach also stated that the senior bowlers in the side, such as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, also need to step up as they can set the field for themselves as they have been playing for long.

“The senior players in the side, they have to start being accountable and be able to set their own fields, have their own ideas. That should come from the bowlers as well. Okay, I want to try this now, captain,” said Shastri.

“What do you think? Rather than the captain going and telling them, if they played 50, 60 test matches and more, it should be them going and telling the captain, listen, I need to take a wicket and I want to set this kind of field. That's what Stokes does. He thinks how he's going to disrupt things and find ways of breaking partnerships,” he added.