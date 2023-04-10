Ravi Shastri makes telling 'World Cup selection' comment on Vijay Shankar after GT star's stunning 63 vs KKR

Much before Rinku Singh had pulled off a sensational heist in Ahmedabad with his five consecutive sixes to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a three-wicket win in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans, Twitter had gone abuzz watching a rare knock from Vijay Shankar which reignited memories from 2019 World Cup. Shankar had hit a stunning unbeaten knock of 63 that guided GT to their first ever 200-plus total. And after the knock, former India coach Ravi Shastri made a telling 'World Cup selection' comment on the all-rounder. Ravi Shastri; Vijay Shankar

Four years back, on the back of an impressive run in limited-overs, Shankar had pushed his case for a selection in the 2019 World Cup team which eventually led to a huge controversy as the much-preferred Ambati Rayudu was dropped from reckoning. Eventually, both Shankar's World Cup stint nor his international career took an unfortunate turn.

However, the all-rounder is back with three impressive knocks. After 56 runs in the first two innings of IPL 2023, Shankar pulled off a stunner on Sunday with his unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.

After the innings, Shastri, who was the head coach during that 2019 World Cup tournament, recalled Shankar's selection and saw a similarity in form.

"The fact that Vijay was picked for the World Cup is because he had this kind of talent. And I am glad that he has gone back, worked hard, and not given up. You know he has had some tough times, he has had an operation as well, but he has come back strong," Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports.

"Beautiful hitting today because he is a clean striker of the ball, he has got a wide range of shots and, because of his reach and height, he can hit the ball a long, long way. Great to see. This is the strength of the Gujarat Titans. They have got some power hitters in the back end of the innings. So if they get off to a good start then they are a very dangerous side at the back end of the innings," he added.

Shankar maybe be far from reckoning an India return, but a miraculous turn of events in IPL 2023 could see the GT star in India colours again.

