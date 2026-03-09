Ravi Shastri’s epic fail ruins India’s T20 World Cup winning moment for audience; fans furious: ‘Past his prime’

Ravi Shastri is the master of calling iconic cricket moments. Heck, he was on commentary when Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes, and when India won the last three World Cups. “Dhoni finishes off in style,” and “India win the World Cup after 28 years” will always reverberate in the ears of the most ardent Indian cricket fans. Hence, on Sunday night, when India were just one wicket away from victory, and Shastri was on air, it was believed that he would once again deliver an immortal line that would live in the hearts of fans for years to come. Ravi Shastri totally missed track of the innings (AFP)

However, when Abhishek Sharma picked up New Zealand’s last wicket – Jacob Duffy out caught in the deep by Tilak Varma – to seal India's victory, Shastri flattered to deceive. It was almost as if the former India head coach had lost track of what had happened. A moment that should have been celebrated wildly, and promises a bang, ended up in a whimper as Shastri mistook the last wicket to be the penultimate.

“Taken in the deep. The ninth wicket goes down,” said Shastri, before realising his mistake. “And it’s all done, actually. It’s India who win the World Cup for the third time. The first team to win back-to-back World Cups and the first hosts to win the T20 World Cup on their home turf. It’s a fantastic performance for India.”