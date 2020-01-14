Ravichandran Ashwin shuts down Twitter user who tried to troll him over environment friendly post

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:21 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin is well known for being a cricketer with a sharp mind. Apart from being a thinking cricketer Ashwin is also an aware citizen and he gave a great example of that when he tweeted about the problem of smog in Chennai.

“Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand,” tweeted Ashwin.

Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it’s worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Bhogi is the first day of the Pongal festival and is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states. On this day people discard old things.

A Twitter user decided to troll Ashwin and responded on the thread by saying, ““Ya u r right...pls stop using car..go by public transport..will you?”

Known for his calm head and ready wit, Ashwin responded by saying, “I will take your advice and act on it in a way that’s environment friendly.”

The user was not ready to end this conversation here and wrote again, “Good...it is the responsibility of every citizen including celebrities,” he tweeted.

Ashwin then ended the back and forth with a message, “I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn’t make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it’s not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought,” he tweeted.

Ashwin is expected to don the Indian jersey next when the team plays a two-match Test series against New Zealand next month.