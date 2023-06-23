Ravindra Jadeja's blockbuster two-word tweet on India celebrating 10-year anniversary of last ICC trophy win

June 23 is date etched in the minds for most Indian fans, and the date is become even more dear after the heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship final earlier this month at The Oval against Australia. It was on that day, 10 years back, when India last lifted as ICC trophy, with MS Dhoni becoming the first ever skipper to lead a side to three different ICC title triumphs after 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. On the 10th anniversary of the historic win, India star Ravindra Jadeja shared a blockbuster tweet. Ravindra Jadeja reacts as India celebrate 10 years of ICC Champions Trophy win(ANI)

India's campaign had started against South Africa, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and after scripting an unbeaten run to top Group B, the Dhoni-led side made the knockout stage. Shikhar Dhawan's staggering fifty and Ishant Sharma's 3 for 33 helped India beat Asian rivals Sri Lanka in the semis before an all-round show from Jadeja inspired the Men in Blue to upset hosts England in the sumit clash.

Celebrating the occasion of the big ICC trophy win, Jadeja took to Twitter to share of picture of himself with the individual trophies he won on the day of the final, and captioned it: “GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted”

The image shows Jadeja holding two awards. One is the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 25-ball 35 in India's 129 for seven in the rain-truncated final, which was reduced to just 20 overs-a-side match, and for picking two wickets for 24 runs. The other award was the Golden Ball for the picking the most wickets in the tournament. He had 12 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 12.83.

The Champions Trophy remains the last ICC title that India won. The team lost in two ODI World Cup semi-finals - in 2015 and 2019. In T20 World Cup, they lost in the final in 2014 and suffered a semi-final exit in 2016 and 2022 although 2021 remains their worst ever show with a group-stage exit. In Champions Trophy, they had lost to arch-rivals in the final in 2017. Their most recent defeat was in the WTC final earlier year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON