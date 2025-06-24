Ravindra Jadeja clutches fist, celebrates right in umpire's face: ‘Have never seen a player do this,’ says Stuart Broad

It took persuasion of nearly 25 overs spread across two different days, a player getting reprimanded, as many as five different Indian players complaining, enquiring and showing a light degree of disappointment for the umpires to finally change the ball on Day 5 of the first Test. India were not happy with the condition of the ball in the second innings. That was crystal clear even at the end of Day 4 when Rishabh Pant showed his frustration by throwing the ball away when umpire Paul Reiffel did not adhere to his demand of changing the ball. The Indian vice-captain was reprimanded by the match referee for his behaviour. Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in front of the umpire

This, however, did not change the way Indian fielders felt about the ball. Captain Shubman Gill as the first to complain about it early on Day 5. He was joined by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, senior batter KL Rahul, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. The ball went through the gauge test and passed it a couple of times.

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Reiffel asked India to continue with the ball as there was no reason for them to initiate a change, but India kept at it. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were going strong and the pitch offering nothing surely would have had a major role in India wanting to change the ball.

They even got booed by the capacity crowd at Headingley for their repeated complaints about the ball. But India were at it.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates ball change in front of umpire's face

The moment they were waiting for finally came after the 27th over. The ball did not pass the gauge. Umpire Gaffaney and Reiffel instructed for a change of ball and in came the fourth umpire with a box of balls. India got their wish. So desperate were they for a change of ball, that Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja celebrated it. Pant was heard screaming "Yessss" on the stump microphone.

Jadeja, who was getting ready to bowl the 28th over, decided to have a bit of fun with the umpires. He clutched his fists and celebrated right in front of umpire Gaffaney, who responded with a grin. He even put his arm around Jadeja, politely asking him to start bowling.

"Have never seen a player celebrating for the umpire," said Stuart Broad in commentary, reacting to Jadeja's act.

The incident happened right at the stroke of Lunch. Bumrah bowled only one over with the changed ball and Siraj got one. There was no significant change but India would be hoping that it swings more than the previous one. If not, then Crawley and Dukett, who took England to 117/0 could very quickly take the game away from India's grasp.